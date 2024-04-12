Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google One VPN to be discontinued later this year

By
Wireless service Google
Google One VPN to be discontinued later this year
Google is one of the companies that discontinues services and apps quite often. In fact, the Google graveyard is probably the biggest out there, so the fact that the search giant has announced the closure of another service shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone.

This time around it’s Google One VPN that gets the ax. The service that was originally launched back in 2020 is going to be discontinued later this year, 9to5google reports.

According to Google, not enough people are using the VPN feature to justify the resources it needs to exist, so the company decided to discontinue the service and allow its teams to refocus and “support more in-demand features with Google One.”

Google has already started to email customers about the changes (via Mishaal Rahman): “… we’re discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos (in Canada, the UK, US, and EU) starting May 15 and VPN by Google One later this year.”

Pixel users will still be able to enjoy the benefits of the VPN service from Google through Pixel settings, but only if you own a Pixel 7 or newer model.

As a reminder, Google One VPN was launched four years ago and required customers to pay a $9.99 monthly fee to use it. The price dropped to just $1.99 per month one year ago, but it looks like it still wasn’t appealing enough to convince more customers to start using it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless