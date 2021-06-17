Google shares video showing new Pride Month features for the latest Pixel models

Google shares video showing new Pride Month features for the latest Pixel models1
The U.S. is currently celebrating Pride Month which Google has chosen to remember by releasing a 60-second television commercial called "Celebrate Pride on Pixel." Google reminds us on YouTube that compatible Pixel models now have three new wallpapers to choose from created by Ashton Attzs, seven new ringtones from artists like VINCINT and Kim Petras, and that 12 notification sounds from Dance Mom's Jojo Siwa and from Jazz Jennings are now available.
The Pixel 6 Pro sounds intriguing with a rumored 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, powered by a brand new chipset developed by Google. On the back we expect to see a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a telephoto camera sporting a periscope sensor. We could also see a 5000mAh battery, support for mmWave 5G, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.