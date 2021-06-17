$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Google shares video showing new Pride Month features for the latest Pixel models

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 17, 2021, 5:29 PM
1
Google shares video showing new Pride Month features for the latest Pixel models
The U.S. is currently celebrating Pride Month which Google has chosen to remember by releasing a 60-second television commercial called "Celebrate Pride on Pixel." Google reminds us on YouTube that compatible Pixel models now have three new wallpapers to choose from created by Ashton Attzs, seven new ringtones from artists like VINCINT and Kim Petras, and that 12 notification sounds from Dance Mom's Jojo Siwa and from Jazz Jennings are now available.

Some of these features can be seen and heard during the 60-second spot which no doubt will be shown during your favorite television shows and sporting events during this month. By the time Google is ready to promote the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it will be too late to celebrate Pride Month.



The Pixel 6 Pro sounds intriguing with a rumored 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, powered by a brand new chipset developed by Google. On the back we expect to see a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a telephoto camera sporting a periscope sensor. We could also see a 5000mAh battery, support for mmWave 5G, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We are still a few months away before the Pixel 6 line is introduced, which will probably take place in October. But right now, if you are celebrating Pride Month, why not do so with your 5G enabled Pixel models such as the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

