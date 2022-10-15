No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet

9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.





Yesterday, we told you that the Samsung-produced large display for the Pixel Notepad will supposedly have a resolution of 1840 x 2208 compared to the 1812 x 2176 resolution for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable Pixel is supposed to have close to the same 7.6-inch internal display found on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. By the way, the resolution for the external screen on the Pixel Notepad is expected to be 1080 x 2100 (vs. 904 x 2316 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4).





You got me. Yes, this writer typed that there are two Google devices testing the UI for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Android. The Pixel Notepad is only one device. What is the second one? Well, dear readers, that would be the Pixel Tablet which is due out next year. It would appear that for its foldable phone and its tablet, Google will refrain from using the controversial under-display biometric reader that caused such a problem on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.





While Google has kept the under-display fingerprint sensor for the new Pixel 7 series, it uses improved hardware which delivers faster and more accurate readings.



We can assume that because the code for the fingerprint scanner on the second device is "X-aligned," it will be placed near the top or bottom edge of the device. That would indicate that the Pixel Tablet's power button might be integrated with the fingerprint scanner like it was on the ChromeOS-powered Pixel Slate. We also could see a display resolution of 1600 x 2500 on at least one variant of the Pixel Tablet.



