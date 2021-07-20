Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)

Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme

Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler

Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing

Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7

Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others

WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience