Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Android Google

Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)
Although Android 12's most exciting new features revolve around its Material You design language, there are plenty of little details in Google's next Android version that are still only now being discovered.

One such, noticed by 9to5Google is Android 12's new charging animation for Pixel phones, while they're turned off. As you may have experienced if your phone often shuts down due to the battery running out, when you plug in a phone that's completely turned off, Android usually displays a unique charging animation or icon.

You don't normally see it when charging your phone while it's on, so most people might not even be aware of how the one on their smartphone looks like.

In any case, it appears that one of the recent Android 12 beta releases brought a nice new charging animation for Google phones like the Pixel 5. It's essentially an understated ripple effect surrounding the battery charge percentage.



While this might not sound as much, it's just one of many new small changes we've been seeing in Android 12, and likely far from the last one to be discovered before the final build of Google's new operating system even reaches most Pixel phone users.

About a week ago we also reported that auto-rotate is greatly improved on Android 12 Beta 3, which is particularly good news for those who often use their phones while lying down. A phone running Android 12 can use the front-facing camera to determine the optimal display orientation for you, for example staying in portrait mode when you're lying down on your side.

And if you'd like to see how Android 12's Material You design will look like, check out the following recreation of Android 12's Material You wallpaper theme.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

8.7
$725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme
Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless