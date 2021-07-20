Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)0
One such, noticed by 9to5Google is Android 12's new charging animation for Pixel phones, while they're turned off. As you may have experienced if your phone often shuts down due to the battery running out, when you plug in a phone that's completely turned off, Android usually displays a unique charging animation or icon.
In any case, it appears that one of the recent Android 12 beta releases brought a nice new charging animation for Google phones like the Pixel 5. It's essentially an understated ripple effect surrounding the battery charge percentage.
While this might not sound as much, it's just one of many new small changes we've been seeing in Android 12, and likely far from the last one to be discovered before the final build of Google's new operating system even reaches most Pixel phone users.
About a week ago we also reported that auto-rotate is greatly improved on Android 12 Beta 3, which is particularly good news for those who often use their phones while lying down. A phone running Android 12 can use the front-facing camera to determine the optimal display orientation for you, for example staying in portrait mode when you're lying down on your side.
And if you'd like to see how Android 12's Material You design will look like, check out the following recreation of Android 12's Material You wallpaper theme.