The Files by Google app is adding a very useful feature for Pixel users

The Files by Google app is getting a new "scan" button that lets you digitize documents. Scanned documents are saved as PDF files under a new "Scanned" collection under "Documents" (the actual location is /Files by Google/Scanned). Like the document scanner in the Drive app,… pic.twitter.com/ve6lM49mL4

If you're wondering what a PDF file is and what the advantages are to using it, it stands for Portable Document Format. The advantage of using a PDF file is that it can be printed or viewed on devices running various operating systems without requiring you to have the original software or the fonts used to create the document. These files are also smaller allowing them to be more easily stored, downloaded, and transferred.