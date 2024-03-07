Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Files by Google app is adding a very useful feature for Pixel users

Android Software updates Google
The Files by Google app is adding a very useful feature for Pixel users
My colleague Johanna Romero said last December that the Files by Google app could be "one of the most underrated and underutilized apps in the Android ecosystem." At the time, Google was adding a feature allowing users to employ AI to find documents using keywords instead of file names. This feature, called "Smart Search," also works with documents and images.

Now, the smartest guy in the room, Mishaal Rahman, has posted a tweet (via AndroidAuthority) explaining another new feature for the app that will scan a document, digitize it, and turn it into a PDF file if that is your desire. When you open the app, a "Scan" button will appear in the bottom right corner. Tap the button and the app will auto-scan the document in front of the rear camera, or scan a specific area of the document as manually defined by the user. Multiple scans can be combined into one document.


When the scanning process is completed, the document will automatically save as a PDF file in a new "Scanned" folder found inside the app. The updated Files by Google app appears to be disseminated via a server-side update which means that you won't need to install a new version of the app. Android Authority had the feature on the Files by Google app version 1.2729.610141523.0 on a Pixel phone. My Pixel 6 Pro is running the same exact version of the Files by Google app but does not have the new document scanning feature confirming that it is being released as a server-side update.

Recommended Stories

If you're wondering what a PDF file is and what the advantages are to using it, it stands for Portable Document Format. The advantage of using a PDF file is that it can be printed or viewed on devices running various operating systems without requiring you to have the original software or the fonts used to create the document. These files are also smaller allowing them to be more easily stored, downloaded, and transferred.

While the Files by Google app is installed by default on a new Pixel device, if for some reason your Pixel doesn't have the app, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless