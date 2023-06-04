Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC

Here we are again Pixel owners, looking forward to another big Monday. So let's see what is on the calendar. Some sort of developers conference in California is supposed to start at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT and there might be some big deal made over a $3,000 headset. But that has nothing to do with any Pixel handset. No, those with a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a are scheduled to receive the June Feature Drop tomorrow.











Recently Google announced some new features for all Android devices , not just Pixel phones. The new features will include Reading practice which works with certain children's ebooks in the Google Play Books app to help kids how to say hard-to-pronounce words. There will be some new widgets and aquatic-based emoji combination from the Emoji Kitcvhen.

Buy the Google Pixel 7a now! Buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon with a discount! The new budget Google Pixel 7a champ can be yours directly from Amazon at a cool $50 discount. The offer comes in the form of a gift card that can be used on products sold at Amazon. $50 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel 7a price! If you get the new Pixel 7a over at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a discount in the form of a gift card you can use towards the purchase of a Pixel 7a case or anything else your soul desires from its extensive product catalog. $50 off (10%) Gift $449 $499 Buy at BestBuy





For Pixel users currently subscribed to the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program, tomorrow could be their chance to exit the program without having to pay the penalty of a device wipe. As soon as you install the June Feature Drop, you can head over to www.google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . Press the rectangular box that says "View your eligible devices." You will be taken to a page showing an image of your Pixel phone and underneath it, you'll see a button you can press to opt out. Press it and follow the directions.





If you want to go to the Android 14 Beta program, we'd advise you to wait for Platform Stability which will take place in Android 14 Beta 3. Platform Stability doesn't mean that all of the instability of the Beta is gone, it just means that all developer APIs are finalized. We will cover this more in-depth when Android 14 Beta 3 is released. And keep in mind that once you join the Android 14 Beta program, you won't be able to leave it without a data wipe until the final version is released in August.







