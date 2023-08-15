Best friends iPhone and Pixel are talking sports in Google's latest ad

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Remember those Pixel ads Google created using stop-motion animation? Sure you do! They depicted the iPhone and the Pixel as best friends but since Google made the ad, there was always a feature or two that Pixel had that iPhone didn't. Reverse wireless charging is one such feature comes to mind. And who could forget the ad where Pixel and iPhone are enjoying a sunset together when Pixel reveals that it can be opened like a book to reveal a larger tablet-sized screen inside. Poor iPhone fainted dead away.

Google has released a new ad showing these two besties discussing the current Woman's World Cup soccer tournament. Pixel and iPhone are standing on the soccer pitch kicking the ball back and forth to each other (gotta love those sounds of exertion that each one makes when kicking the ball. Each phone must really be working their processors' CPU cores). Turning to speak to Pixel, iPhone says, "You know Pixel, this tournament has taught me that no matter our differences, there are some things that unite us all."



Pixel (who sounds as though she's been inhaling too much compressed air spray) responds, "Wow! That's deep." Apple's handset then says, "So even though you've got Live Translate and can automatically translate messages into over 20 languages, I'm fluent in the one language the whole world understands." "What's that, iPhone?" asks Pixel. "Soccer," says iPhone. "Ah, football," Pixel says. "Soccer," repeats iPhone.

The two go back and forth with Pixel showing off how she knows the word football in multiple languages. After the iPhone keeps repeating, "Soccer," the device says, "I feel like you're not understanding me." Cue the tagline: "Translate messages in real time. Google Pixel"

Yes, it's a cute, funny topical ad. But if Pixel is so good at translating, why should iPhone feel that Pixel doesn't understand her? And here in the U.S., iPhone is right. The sport is called "Soccer." As the ad coes to an end, we see iPhone and Pixel practicing headers and counting how many in a row they've completed without messing up. Just like real best friends, when the argument is over the friendship endures.

