Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Google Pixel Fold is now a whopping $550 cheaper and at its second-best price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel Fold is now a whopping $550 cheaper and at its second-best price on Amazon
With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold just around the corner, foldable phone fans who have no intention of upgrading are in for a treat. How so? The current Pixel Fold is now at its second-best price on Amazon, offered for a whopping 31% off! That saves you $550 on the 256GB model, which is quite a remarkable bargain.

Get the Pixel Fold at Amazon and save $550

The Pixel Fold is now available at its second-best price! Amazon lets you save $550 on the 256GB model, making it an absolute delight for foldable phone fans who have no intention of switching to the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you're one of those, safely pull the trigger on this fantastic promo and enjoy your savings.
$550 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, Amazon's current offer has only been topped once during this year's Prime Day. Back then, the foldable Google Pixel phone was $600 cheaper—undeniably an even better bargain. But that deal came and went, just like the event, and is unlikely to return soon. So, if you don't intend to wait for the new foldable device from Google, definitely go for this deal.

While it has some quirks, such as a delicate design and reflective inner display, the ~$1,800 Pixel Fold is actually not half bad. Its unique selling point is the gorgeous-looking, usable external OLED screen, which measures 5.8 inches. When you unfold it, you're greeted with a large 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.

More affordable than the discounted OnePlus Open, the Google foldable also has an incredible camera system. You get a 48MP wide camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10.8MP 5X telephoto lens. For selfies, you can use the 9.5MP outer front camera or the 8MP inner selfie snapper. Feel free to check out the camera samples in our Pixel Fold review.

Performance-wise, this handsome fella certainly can't beat its main competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Even so, the Tensor G2 chip is perfectly good on its own, even though it can't really give the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a run for its money.

The upcoming foldable flagship will undeniably feature upgrades on the camera front (and come with an all-new Tensor G4 chip). But if that's not a big enough reason for you to upgrade, you're definitely in for a bargain on the Pixel Fold right now. Get yours at Amazon and save $550.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless