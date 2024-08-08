The Google Pixel Fold is now a whopping $550 cheaper and at its second-best price on Amazon
With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold just around the corner, foldable phone fans who have no intention of upgrading are in for a treat. How so? The current Pixel Fold is now at its second-best price on Amazon, offered for a whopping 31% off! That saves you $550 on the 256GB model, which is quite a remarkable bargain.
As far as we know, Amazon's current offer has only been topped once during this year's Prime Day. Back then, the foldable Google Pixel phone was $600 cheaper—undeniably an even better bargain. But that deal came and went, just like the event, and is unlikely to return soon. So, if you don't intend to wait for the new foldable device from Google, definitely go for this deal.
More affordable than the discounted OnePlus Open, the Google foldable also has an incredible camera system. You get a 48MP wide camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10.8MP 5X telephoto lens. For selfies, you can use the 9.5MP outer front camera or the 8MP inner selfie snapper. Feel free to check out the camera samples in our Pixel Fold review.
The upcoming foldable flagship will undeniably feature upgrades on the camera front (and come with an all-new Tensor G4 chip). But if that's not a big enough reason for you to upgrade, you're definitely in for a bargain on the Pixel Fold right now. Get yours at Amazon and save $550.
While it has some quirks, such as a delicate design and reflective inner display, the ~$1,800 Pixel Fold is actually not half bad. Its unique selling point is the gorgeous-looking, usable external OLED screen, which measures 5.8 inches. When you unfold it, you're greeted with a large 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.
Performance-wise, this handsome fella certainly can't beat its main competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Even so, the Tensor G2 chip is perfectly good on its own, even though it can't really give the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a run for its money.
