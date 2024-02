Pixel 8 Pro

Best Buy currently has the 256GB version of the amazing Pixel Fold on sale for $400 off its price, which means you have the opportunity to snag Google's fancy Best Buy currently has the 256GB version of the amazingon sale for $400 off its price, which means you have the opportunity to snag Google's fancy foldable phone for $1,399 instead of $1,799 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now while you still can.





Google Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $400! Best Buy is currently selling the Google Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $400 off its price. The phone has good performance, takes beautiful photos and is a good value for money! $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Fold 512GB: Save $119! Alternatively, you can snag the 512GB version of the Pixel Fold on Amazon for $119 off its price in case you need more storage space. $119 off (6%) Buy at Amazon



One of the biggest advantages of the Pixel Fold is that you can use it comfortably without unfolding it due to its wider front screen. And when you unfold this handsome fella, you'll be treated to a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display. Just be careful with it, as it's a delicate one.



Under the hood of the Pixel Fold , you'll find a Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, that delivers top-tier performance, which means the phone runs smoothly without hiccups. But we should also note that the Pixel Fold tends to overheat easily, and you'll start seeing some stutters once this happens.



However, being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel Fold takes gorgeous photos and can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, your shots will definitely look amazing.



The Pixel 8 Pro , as Google 's current top-of-the-line phone, may seem like the fanciest Pixel you can get your hands on. And while theis indeed an impressive smartphone, there is another Pixel device that surpasses even Google's latest and greatest in the fancy department – the Pixel Fold Yep, holding thein your hands is giving you more respect on the streets even than holding Google's current flagship. However, that unfolding design and boost on your street cred comes at a hefty price. Thestarts at a whopping $1,799, which is just mental to spend that kind of cash on a phone. Fortunately for you, you don't have to, at least at the moment.