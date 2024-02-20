It's not too late to snag the fancy Pixel Fold at its best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 8 Pro, as Google's current top-of-the-line phone, may seem like the fanciest Pixel you can get your hands on. And while the Pixel 8 Pro is indeed an impressive smartphone, there is another Pixel device that surpasses even Google's latest and greatest in the fancy department – the Pixel Fold!
Yep, holding the Pixel Fold in your hands is giving you more respect on the streets even than holding Google's current flagship. However, that unfolding design and boost on your street cred comes at a hefty price. The Pixel Fold starts at a whopping $1,799, which is just mental to spend that kind of cash on a phone. Fortunately for you, you don't have to, at least at the moment.
Best Buy currently has the 256GB version of the amazing Pixel Fold on sale for $400 off its price, which means you have the opportunity to snag Google's fancy foldable phone for $1,399 instead of $1,799 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now while you still can.
One of the biggest advantages of the Pixel Fold is that you can use it comfortably without unfolding it due to its wider front screen. And when you unfold this handsome fella, you'll be treated to a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display. Just be careful with it, as it's a delicate one.
Under the hood of the Pixel Fold, you'll find a Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, that delivers top-tier performance, which means the phone runs smoothly without hiccups. But we should also note that the Pixel Fold tends to overheat easily, and you'll start seeing some stutters once this happens.
However, being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel Fold takes gorgeous photos and can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, your shots will definitely look amazing.
Undoubtedly, Google's Pixel Fold has its strengths and its weaknesses. However, scoring $400 in savings on a fancy and pretty expensive foldable is always a good deal, and we suggest you grab a new Pixel Fold at a discounted price today if you are in the market for a new fancy foldable phone and are in Google's ecosystem!
