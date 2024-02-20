It's not too late to snag the fancy Pixel Fold at its best price

Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $400! Best Buy is currently selling the Google Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $400 off its price. The phone has good performance, takes beautiful photos and is a good value for money! $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Fold 512GB: Save $119! Alternatively, you can snag the 512GB version of the Pixel Fold on Amazon for $119 off its price in case you need more storage space. $119 off (6%) Buy at Amazon

One of the biggest advantages of theis that you can use it comfortably without unfolding it due to its wider front screen. And when you unfold this handsome fella, you'll be treated to a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display. Just be careful with it, as it's a delicate one.Under the hood of the, you'll find a Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, that delivers top-tier performance, which means the phone runs smoothly without hiccups. But we should also note that thetends to overheat easily, and you'll start seeing some stutters once this happens.However, being a true Pixel phone, thetakes gorgeous photos and can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, your shots will definitely look amazing.Undoubtedly, Google'shas its strengths and its weaknesses. However, scoring $400 in savings on a fancy and pretty expensive foldable is always a good deal, and we suggest you grab a newat a discounted price today if you are in the market for a new fancyand are in Google's ecosystem!