Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

It's not too late to snag the fancy Pixel Fold at its best price

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to snag the fancy Pixel Fold at its best price
The Pixel 8 Pro, as Google's current top-of-the-line phone, may seem like the fanciest Pixel you can get your hands on. And while the Pixel 8 Pro is indeed an impressive smartphone, there is another Pixel device that surpasses even Google's latest and greatest in the fancy department – the Pixel Fold!

Yep, holding the Pixel Fold in your hands is giving you more respect on the streets even than holding Google's current flagship. However, that unfolding design and boost on your street cred comes at a hefty price. The Pixel Fold starts at a whopping $1,799, which is just mental to spend that kind of cash on a phone. Fortunately for you, you don't have to, at least at the moment.

Best Buy currently has the 256GB version of the amazing Pixel Fold on sale for $400 off its price, which means you have the opportunity to snag Google's fancy foldable phone for $1,399 instead of $1,799 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now while you still can.

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $400!

Best Buy is currently selling the Google Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $400 off its price. The phone has good performance, takes beautiful photos and is a good value for money!
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Fold 512GB: Save $119!

Alternatively, you can snag the 512GB version of the Pixel Fold on Amazon for $119 off its price in case you need more storage space.
$119 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon


One of the biggest advantages of the Pixel Fold is that you can use it comfortably without unfolding it due to its wider front screen. And when you unfold this handsome fella, you'll be treated to a gorgeous 7.6-inch main display. Just be careful with it, as it's a delicate one.

Under the hood of the Pixel Fold, you'll find a Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, that delivers top-tier performance, which means the phone runs smoothly without hiccups. But we should also note that the Pixel Fold tends to overheat easily, and you'll start seeing some stutters once this happens.

However, being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel Fold takes gorgeous photos and can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, your shots will definitely look amazing.

Undoubtedly, Google's Pixel Fold has its strengths and its weaknesses. However, scoring $400 in savings on a fancy and pretty expensive foldable is always a good deal, and we suggest you grab a new Pixel Fold at a discounted price today if you are in the market for a new fancy foldable phone and are in Google's ecosystem!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless