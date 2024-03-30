Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

It's not too late to snatch the Pixel Fold at an extraordinary discount

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to snatch the Pixel Fold at an extraordinarily discount
Foldable smartphones are stylish and powerful but also very, and we mean very, expensive. So, you are probably scouring the web for an awesome deal on one if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle. Well, you just found what you've been looking for!

Google's fancy Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space is still extraordinarily discounted on both Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers are offering the foldable powerhouse at a gorgeous $500 markdown. Best Buy will even slash an extra $100 off, letting you save a whopping $600 if you get the phone with carrier activation today.

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $500!

Save a whopping $500 on the Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space. The phone offers good performance, takes beautiful photos and is good value for money. Snatch one at a heavily discounted price while you can!
$500 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save up to $600!

Save a whopping $500 on the Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space at Best Buy. Get an extra $100 off with carrier activation.
$600 off (33%)
$1199
$1799
Buy at BestBuy


It's worth noting that this is the first time this bad boy has received such a massive price cut. We've seen it at discounts ranging between $350 and $400 before, but never at $500 off. So, you are looking at a truly unmissable deal right here.

Being a foldable phone with a stunning 7.6-inch main display, the Pixel Fold is great for multitasking and can even replace your tablet. Furthermore, its Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM gives it top-tier performance, allowing it to handle demanding tasks with ease. Its biggest advantage is its wide front screen, providing comfortable use without unfolding. As a proper Pixel smartphone, the Pixel Fold also takes gorgeous-looking photos and can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Unfortunately, Google's answer to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series isn't all sunshine and roses. The inner display is delicate and prone to scratches, requiring careful handling. Additionally, despite its powerful performance, the handset can easily overheat, resulting in stutters.

However, these issues do not overshadow all the features that the Pixel Fold has to offer. Moreover, the device is currently an even bigger bang for your buck while available at $500 off its price. So, if you're considering a new foldable and the mentioned issues are not a deal-breaker, take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless