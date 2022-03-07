 New features arrive for Pixel phones with the latest feature drop; delay for Pixel 6 series - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

New features arrive for Pixel phones with the latest feature drop; delay for Pixel 6 series

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
It's that time folks; not only is it the first Monday of the month, it also is time for the Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop that adds new capabilities to compatible Pixel phones. That list includes the Pixel 3a series, the Pixel 4 line, the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 6 series. Unfortunately, those with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro won't be able to access the new features until sometime later this month.

The new features include:
 
  • A widget that will show battery-information for Bluetooth connected devices. The widget can be expanded to cover your home screen, or customized to fit smaller spaces.
  • Night Sight can now help Snapchat users on a Pixel phone take clear photos and videos even under low-light conditions.Too shy to speak out on phone calls? With this Pixel Feature Drop, users will be able to employ Live Caption to allow them to read captions of what the person on the other end of the call is saying. Type out your response and it will be read out loud at the other end of the connection.



The other day we told you that when enabled, a new feature will allow Gboard users to convert their typed words into stickers. In its blog announcing the update, Google writes, "With emoji, emoji kitchen and custom sticker suggestions while you type your Pixel helps you express exactly how you feel. Coming to Pixel users globally typing in English (U.S.) starting today."

Pixel users can now share YouTube watch parties, or you can share your favorite app using the live-sharing feature available on Duo. Live Translate can help you enjoy a conversation face-to-face with someone who doesn't speak your language.

As Google pointed out today, "with Interpreter mode, you can now translate your face-to-face conversations with Spanish, Italian and French speakers right on your phone, as all translations stay on device. Give it a try by saying, 'Hey Google, be my Spanish interpreter.'"

And lastly, a new battery widget will keep you informed about the status of the battery on your Pixel device and any connected accessories like Pixel Buds.

To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update.

