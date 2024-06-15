Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon

Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Are you a Google Pixel fan? Well, you're definitely in luck if you're shopping for quality earbuds by your favorite brand. The Pixel Buds Pro are still available at 30% off at Amazon. That's a fantastic savings opportunity since these usually can set you back about $200.

Granted, Black Friday 2023 saw the buds at even lower prices, but the truth is that November is still quite some time away. So, if you don't want to wait until then, you might want to check out Amazon's current deal. Keep in mind that it's been active for some time and is branded as a limited-time savings opportunity. That means it might expire soon.

The Pixel Buds Pro have intuitive controls, fit well, feel comfortable, and feature active noise cancelation. That's a must in today's high-end wireless earbuds, and the ANC used in the Google earbuds is ideal for dulling mid and low-end background noises. It also does a satisfactory job of keeping some highs at bay, especially if you get a perfect fit.

By the way, the companion app lets you optimize your fit via a test, helping you get better isolation. Over here, you can also use the Volume EQ setting that adjusts sound as you turn the volume up and down. Speaking of which, these bad boys give you loud and clear audio with emphasized bass and treble. That's not necessarily a disadvantage, especially if you appreciate the extra thump from sub-bass frequencies.

The Pixel Buds Pro are also ideal for phone calls and Zoom meetings, have Google Assistant built-in, and offer great battery life. You get up to seven hours of listening time out of them per charge. With the case, you can expect up to 20 hours of total use with enabled ANC. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro let you listen to your jams for just up to five hours per charge.

The Google buds can't compete against the ultra-expensive Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds and their stellar ANC or the superb audio quality of the Sony WF-1000XM5 (which are quite pricey as well). But, for their asking price, they're more than great! And when you can grab a pair at a bargain, things get even better. Go ahead and grab yours for under $140 in any color you like through Amazon's limited-time promo.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

