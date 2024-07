Pixel Buds Pro 2 new renders reveal design upgrades and new colors to match the Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Apparently, Google plans to include a white charging case with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, no matter which color you choose. While the case looks similar to the older model, rumors suggest it might be a bit bulkier. The earbuds themselves will sport some noticeable design tweaks, like larger grilles and a fixed wing for a better fit.How the audio has been improved is still a mystery, but we can anticipate some solid upgrades. Plus, with the bulkier case, we might see a boost in battery life as well.Google is expected to unveil its new flagship wireless earbuds alongside theseries on August 13. In addition to the four newphones – Pixel 9 Pro XL , and theFold – we are also anticipating the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 , which should be available in two different sizes this time around.It is about time for Google to refresh its Pro earbuds since the current model launched back in 2022. I am all for a two-year upgrade cycle – it gives Google a chance to pack in more updates and make the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 more exciting.