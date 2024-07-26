Pixel Buds Pro 2 new renders reveal design upgrades and new colors to match the Pixel 9
Just recently, thanks to a leaked case, we got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 design. Now, new renders have surfaced, revealing Google’s next Pro earbuds in all their glory.
New renders showcase Pixel Buds Pro 2 design changes and colors
Before the official launch, high-res renders of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have leaked, showing off the earbuds in four different colors:
- Charcoal
- Porcelain
- Green
- Pink
The new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are designed to perfectly match the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models, which also just had their renders leaked.
Apparently, Google plans to include a white charging case with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, no matter which color you choose. While the case looks similar to the older model, rumors suggest it might be a bit bulkier. The earbuds themselves will sport some noticeable design tweaks, like larger grilles and a fixed wing for a better fit.
How the audio has been improved is still a mystery, but we can anticipate some solid upgrades. Plus, with the bulkier case, we might see a boost in battery life as well.
Google is expected to unveil its new flagship wireless earbuds alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 13. In addition to the four new Pixel 9 phones – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – we are also anticipating the launch of the Pixel Watch 3, which should be available in two different sizes this time around.
It is about time for Google to refresh its Pro earbuds since the current model launched back in 2022. I am all for a two-year upgrade cycle – it gives Google a chance to pack in more updates and make the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 more exciting.
