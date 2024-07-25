Here are some leaked Pixel Buds Pro 2 pics



We already have four gorgeous colors leaked for the earbuds , and this new leak shows the updated look the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are getting. Google seems to be sticking with the same buds form factor, and is not moving towards stems like the most recent Galaxy Buds and Apple's AirPods models.





The design of the earbuds case appears the same as last year. We have the same egg-shaped case design, and the dimensions seem to be just like the original. There's one difference though - we have a cutout in the case next to the USB-C charging port. This could be a speaker for the Find My Device network.



