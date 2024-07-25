Here are some leaked Pixel Buds Pro 2 pics

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

We get our first look at the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 thanks to a leaked case
Google's upcoming August 13 event is getting spoiled from leaks every day, but that's not a bad thing for many of us who want to know everything ahead of time. This time, the company's upcoming earbuds are in the spotlight. There's a leaked Spigen case that gives us a glimpse of what to expect of the looks of the new Pixel Buds Pro 2.

We already have four gorgeous colors leaked for the earbuds, and this new leak shows the updated look the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are getting. Google seems to be sticking with the same buds form factor, and is not moving towards stems like the most recent Galaxy Buds and Apple's AirPods models.


In the leaked images, we have the buds in the pink color, which might be called "Raspberry". The new design consists of a taller top cap that houses the capacitive touch sensors - those take up more space than before.

The two pill-shaped grills are larger and now are color-matched - on their predecessors, the grills were black despite the color option. This visual tweak helps the grills stand out less, and generally makes the earbuds look more seamless.

The design of the earbuds case appears the same as last year. We have the same egg-shaped case design, and the dimensions seem to be just like the original. There's one difference though - we have a cutout in the case next to the USB-C charging port. This could be a speaker for the Find My Device network.

I personally think the earbuds look great, but maybe moving towards a stem-like design isn't a bad idea. In fact, I've found myself struggling with buds that don't have a stem if I smile or talk while wearing them, they tend to want to fall out of my ears. Of course, I'm not saying Google's earbuds are going to be like that, but just in general, I find earbuds with stems more comfortable to wear.
