Pixel users reportedly to get an exclusive Google AI home screen widget



Google's conversational AI chatbot Bard might soon find a spot on your Pixel's home screen according to 9to5Google . Currently, you can access Bard from your phone's web browser or desktop by going to bard.google.com (or you can tap on this link ). But code viewed by 9to5Google indicates that Bard will be coming to Android as an app along with an Android home screen widget. The widget will first be made available for Pixel phones, according to the report, before being offered on more Android phones.





The Bard Android app might not necessarily be a standalone app as the chatbot feature could be integrated into Google Search. The Bard widget (again, expected to be available at first on Pixel handsets only) most likely will be more than just a shortcut allowing you to start a new conversation with Bard. Instead, the widget could include buttons for suggested conversations and open up the Bard app or Google Search.











Since the use of Bard is still limited to those who have been allowed by the bouncer through the velvet ropes, and there is still a waitlist that many are still waiting to get off of, it is possible that Google will allow Pixel owners to skip the waitlist, or move up the waitlist. Or it is possible that the waitlist will be abolished soon leading Google to disseminate the Android app and the Pixel-exclusive widget.







We could hear more about Bard and Google's future AI plans this coming Wednesday, May 10th, when Google holds its annual Google I/O developer conference. The event should kick off at 10 am PDT which is 1 pm EDT. You can watch the keynote from Google's YouTube channel which you can see by tapping on this link



