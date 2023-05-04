Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Pixel users reportedly to get an exclusive Google AI home screen widget

Android Apps Google
Pixel users reportedly to get an exclusive Google AI home screen widget
Google's conversational AI chatbot Bard might soon find a spot  on your Pixel's home screen according to 9to5Google. Currently, you can access Bard from your phone's web browser or desktop by going to bard.google.com (or you can tap on this link). But code viewed by 9to5Google indicates that Bard will be coming to Android as an app along with an Android home screen widget. The widget will first be made available for Pixel phones, according to the report, before being offered on more Android phones.

The Bard Android app might not necessarily be a standalone app as the chatbot feature could be integrated into Google Search. The Bard widget (again, expected to be available at first on Pixel handsets only) most likely will be more than just a shortcut allowing you to start a new conversation with Bard. Instead, the widget could include buttons for suggested conversations and open up the Bard app or Google Search.

The Bard website on the mobile Chrome browser - Pixel users reportedly to get an exclusive Google AI home screen widget
The Bard website on the mobile Chrome browser

Since the use of Bard is still limited to those who have been allowed by the bouncer through the velvet ropes, and there is still a waitlist that many are still waiting to get off of, it is possible that Google will allow Pixel owners to skip the waitlist, or move up the waitlist. Or it is possible that the waitlist will be abolished soon leading Google to disseminate the Android app and the Pixel-exclusive widget.

We could hear more about Bard and Google's future AI plans this coming Wednesday, May 10th, when Google holds its annual Google I/O developer conference. The event should kick off at 10 am PDT which is 1 pm EDT. You can watch the keynote from Google's YouTube channel which you can see by tapping on this link.

With Google looking to expand the Pixel ecosystem, we expect several new hardware announcements at Google I/O including the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new color, This would be a propitious time for Google to announce a Pixel exclusive for a Bard widget.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless