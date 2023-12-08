Google's latest iPhone and Pixel ad discusses Feature Drops and AI

If you're a phone enthusiast, there are no better commercials on television right now than Google's #BestPhonesForever sports that use stop action to bring to life the friendship between iPhone and Pixel. Both phones have even been updated to their latest models (you'll see the Pixel 8 Pro 's temperature sensor on the Pixel character). And while the ads are for the Pixel 8 line, there is nothing outright mean or outrageous said.





The latest installment of the ad is titled "Snow Phones" which is appropriate since our two stars are singing a Christmas song with the heaviest dose of auto-tune ever heard since Cher's "Do You Believe." Both have built snow phones of themselves with buttons used for the camera lenses on the faux iPhone and Pixel. After Pixel comments on iPhone's singing, the iOS-powered handset says, "I can't help it Pixel. Out on a beautiful day with my best friend. I'm just so happy you could finally take some time off." The latest installment of the ad is titled "Snow Phones" which is appropriate since our two stars are singing a Christmas song with the heaviest dose of auto-tune ever heard since Cher's "Do You Believe." Both have built snow phones of themselves with buttons used for the camera lenses on the faux iPhone and Pixel. After Pixel comments on iPhone's singing, the iOS-powered handset says, "I can't help it Pixel. Out on a beautiful day with my best friend. I'm just so happy you could finally take some time off."





Pixel 8 Pro just became the first phone to get Google's new Gemini AI model. The Pixel 8 Pro will get Gemini Nano, a reduced version of its large language model that will enhance the auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app, and the Smart Reply feature in the Gboard keyboard. This is





After Pixel asks iPhone to clarify, the latter handset says that Pixel is working too hard. "Every time I turn around you're announcing one of your shiny new feature drops." And iPhone also points out that thejust became the first phone to get Google's new Gemini AI model. Thewill get Gemini Nano, a reduced version of its large language model that will enhance the auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app, and the Smart Reply feature in the Gboard keyboard. This is part of the December Feature Drop





After Pixel admits that the AI feature is too cool, iPhone responds, "Yeah, it's too cool. Didn't anybody tell you that after our fall launches we get to be like our buddies here (the snow phones) and just chill?" After some nonsense from both iPhone and Pixel, we get the tagline: "Feature Drops all year long." And there is the post-tagline scene that shows both phones making snow angels?



