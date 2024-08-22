Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Pixel 9's AI image generator will make you troubling photos if you ask the right way

AI image generation has come a long way but so have the safeguards that prevent users from generating offensive imagery. Though these safeguards are often taken to an illogical extreme — looking at you, Microsoft — it appears Google still has some tweaking to be done.

Pixel Studio, a new app that will come preinstalled on Pixel 9, lets users generate AI images. Even more excitingly, it then lets users edit generated images with further prompts until they have the perfect photo.

But Google is still catching up to the nightmares Dall-E and other image generation AI models faced in their early days. Though some obvious terms are outright banned, you can very easily circumvent the guardrails and end up with truly offensive content.

All you have to do is phrase your prompt a bit more…creatively. Avoiding certain words outright doesn’t mean you can’t allude to them in another way. And modern AI is very good at understanding what you mean.


I won’t go into much detail, but let’s just say SpongeBob was wearing a uniform he really shouldn’t have been. Very much like with text responses from ChatGPT and images from Dall-E, I suspect these loopholes will be fixed very soon.

The Google Pixel 9 series has just come out, and our initial impressions are quite positive. If you want to get a feel for how Google’s newest phones rank, check our previews:


Following in the footsteps of all the other big phone manufacturers, Google is heavily focusing on AI. In fact, Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman thinks Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini.

I personally am in favor of AI-powered smartphones, but I fear lax safeguards might bring a lot of negative attention to new phones coming out these next few years.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

