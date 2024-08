Pixel 9









AI image generation has come a long way but so have the safeguards that prevent users from generating offensive imagery. Though these safeguards are often taken to an illogical extreme — looking at you, Microsoft — it appears Google still has some tweaking to be done.Pixel Studio, a new app that will come preinstalled on, lets users generate AI images. Even more excitingly, it then lets users edit generated images with further prompts until they have the perfect photo.But Google is still catching up to the nightmares Dall-E and other image generation AI models faced in their early days. Though some obvious terms are outright banned, you can very easily circumvent the guardrails and end up with truly offensive content.All you have to do is phrase your prompt a bit more…creatively. Avoiding certain words outright doesn’t mean you can’t allude to them in another way. And modern AI is very good at understanding what you mean.