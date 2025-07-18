Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are experiencing major issues in Kansas City

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have apparently been spotty across Kansas City for a week.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon logos
If you’re in Kansas City and have been having trouble placing calls, you’re not alone. T-Mobile, and possibly AT&T and Verizon as well, are all experiencing major issues across the city right now. These problems have reportedly been ongoing for a week now, with no fix in sight.

One T-Mobile user brought attention to this in an online forum thread. Apparently, T-Mobile coverage has been spotty recently, and calls are dropping the moment a user leaves an area covered by 5G. According to the post, similar problems have been occurring on other networks as well.

Are you experiencing connectivity problems in Kansas City?

Vote View Result


The situation is bad enough that one establishment was unable to process card payments as its connection to its carrier had dropped. Coworkers of the original poster have also corroborated the claims, and so have random customers at an eatery.

User reports at other places also indicate that Kansas City is having problems with calls, data, and even complete loss of service. As of now, there has been no word from T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. These problems will likely continue for the next few days until someone takes notice and applies a fix.

T-Mobile has an expansive and robust network across the States. | Image credit — T-Mobile
Such outages are, of course, not something to be too concerned about. However, if these issues have indeed persisted for a week now, I can understand the frustration that residents of the city may be feeling. There might be work going on at certain cell sites, or some towers may have gone down and teams might already be working to fix them up.

T-Mobile recently fortified its network massively across the state of Florida. The new and improved Florida T-Mobile infrastructure will massively help in dealing with the extreme weather conditions that often occur there. However, technical problems are a dime a dozen, and problems like the ones currently taking place in Kansas City are to be expected.

If all of the major carriers are having problems in the city, then the cause might be a more complicated one that may take a bit longer to resolve.

We've reached out to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

