Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM

By
0comments
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
I like big phones and I cannot lie. I've always had an affinity for large-screened phones. My last four phones have been the Pixel 2 XL, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Speaking of such devices, hands-on images of the large-screened Pixel 9 Pro XL surfaced today and one of the images reveals that the photographed phone features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

That same image also shows that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will use the Exynos 5400 modem (you can see the 5400 listing in the baseband listing). This will be an upgrade from the Exynos 5300 that was found inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines. The Exynos 5400 supports maximum data throughput speeds as fast as 14.79Gbps. You most likely will never need support for such speed. However, the Pixel 9 series will offer a feature called Pixel Satellite SOS that will use satellite connectivity in case of an emergency.

The Exynos 5400 will be produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node. It probably will be the modem used across the entire Pixel 9 line which should also include the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.


The Pixel 9 Pro XL brings back the "XL" branding for the first time since 2019's Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to sport a Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1344 x 2992 resolution. The 4nm Tensor G4 application processor (AP) will be under the hood and based on the photos that accompany this article, we could see the device features 16GB of RAM.

Another hands-on photo of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. |-Image credit-XDA - Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Another hands-on photo of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. |-Image credit-XDA

The rear camera bar will feature three 50MP sensors behind the primary, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. The latter is expected to deliver up to 5x optical zoom. The 5050mAh battery will charge to 50% in 30 minutes thanks to the 30W wired charging speed. The phone supports wireless charging speeds up to 23W and also supports reverse wireless charging. Google is expected to unveil the phone along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13th.

For the last few years, Google had released the Pixel phones in October which was a problem because Apple would release its latest iPhone models the previous month. We can assume that each year Google lost some sales to Apple just because the latest iPhone hit the market first. That changes this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless