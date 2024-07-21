Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM









Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Exynos 5400 will be produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node. It probably will be the modem used across the entire Pixel 9 line which should also include theFold.









The Pixel 9 Pro XL brings back the "XL" branding for the first time since 2019's Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to sport a Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1344 x 2992 resolution. The 4nm Tensor G4 application processor (AP) will be under the hood and based on the photos that accompany this article, we could see the device features 16GB of RAM.









The rear camera bar will feature three 50MP sensors behind the primary, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. The latter is expected to deliver up to 5x optical zoom. The 5050mAh battery will charge to 50% in 30 minutes thanks to the 30W wired charging speed. The phone supports wireless charging speeds up to 23W and also supports reverse wireless charging. Google is expected to unveil the phone along with the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13th.



