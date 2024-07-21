Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
I like big phones and I cannot lie. I've always had an affinity for large-screened phones. My last four phones have been the Pixel 2 XL, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Speaking of such devices, hands-on images of the large-screened Pixel 9 Pro XL surfaced today and one of the images reveals that the photographed phone features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.
That same image also shows that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will use the Exynos 5400 modem (you can see the 5400 listing in the baseband listing). This will be an upgrade from the Exynos 5300 that was found inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines. The Exynos 5400 supports maximum data throughput speeds as fast as 14.79Gbps. You most likely will never need support for such speed. However, the Pixel 9 series will offer a feature called Pixel Satellite SOS that will use satellite connectivity in case of an emergency.
The Exynos 5400 will be produced by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node. It probably will be the modem used across the entire Pixel 9 line which should also include the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL brings back the "XL" branding for the first time since 2019's Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to sport a Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1344 x 2992 resolution. The 4nm Tensor G4 application processor (AP) will be under the hood and based on the photos that accompany this article, we could see the device features 16GB of RAM.
Another hands-on photo of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. |-Image credit-XDA
The rear camera bar will feature three 50MP sensors behind the primary, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. The latter is expected to deliver up to 5x optical zoom. The 5050mAh battery will charge to 50% in 30 minutes thanks to the 30W wired charging speed. The phone supports wireless charging speeds up to 23W and also supports reverse wireless charging. Google is expected to unveil the phone along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13th.
For the last few years, Google had released the Pixel phones in October which was a problem because Apple would release its latest iPhone models the previous month. We can assume that each year Google lost some sales to Apple just because the latest iPhone hit the market first. That changes this year.
