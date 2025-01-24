Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pixel 9 Pro Fold now offers even greater value after receiving a steep price decline on Amazon

A person holding a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
If you're a Pixel fan wanting to start living the foldable lifestyle, then you're probably eyeing Google's latest foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Well, it's time to stop looking and just go ahead and get one, as this bad boy is generously discounted on Amazon right now!

The e-commerce giant is offering a massive $300 discount on the 256GB variant of Google's new foldable powerhouse. This allows you to score one of the best foldable phones on the market for less than $1,500, which is a great deal.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: Save $300!

$300 off (17%)
The latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of storage is on sale at a sweet $300 discount on Amazon. The phone boasts great performance, has a gorgeous 8-inch inner display and is a true bargain right now. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Rocking Google's new Tensor G4 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, the latest addition to the Pixel foldable phones boasts fast performance and can handle tasks with ease. We were quite happy with the way the phone performed during our review, even though competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open pack more raw power.

Staying true to its Pixel lineage, the latest Pixel foldable captures beautiful photos. With its 48 MP camera, it delivers realistic colors and good balance. However, it struggles with high contrast, and at night, details get soft as noise reduction kicks in. Colors can also appear dull, with an odd yellow or green tint. But since this is a foldable phone, we can't expect it to perform the same as the Pixel 9 Pro and other top-tier camera phones.

Another highlight is its stunning 8-inch inner OLED display with a sharp 2152 x 2076 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+, offering an incredible viewing experience.

All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings a lot to the table and is unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate and save on one now while the offer lasts!
