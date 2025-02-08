Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Pixel 9 Pro XL may be Google's top-of-the-line phone, but it's quite expensive. So, if you're after one of the tech giant's latest smartphones and want to spend as little as possible, you're likely eyeing the vanilla Pixel 9.
Well, the time has come to stop eyeing and start acting, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering an enticing $109 discount on the 128GB version of this exact phone. This lets you score one in Obsidian for just under $690. And while the promo doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is handling the shipping. Plus, you'll have the usual period of 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
The vanilla Pixel 9 may not have a fancy 'Pro' in its moniker, but it definitely offers pro-grade performance. Boasting Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can deal with anything you throw its way. Plus, with all that system memory, it can handle complex AI tasks directly on-device.
Naturally, Pixel phones are among the best camera smartphones on the market, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. With its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper, it takes beautiful photos rich in detail. And thanks to its 4,700 mAh battery, it'll get you through the day without needing a recharge.
Well, the time has come to stop eyeing and start acting, as a third-party seller on Amazon is offering an enticing $109 discount on the 128GB version of this exact phone. This lets you score one in Obsidian for just under $690. And while the promo doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer is handling the shipping. Plus, you'll have the usual period of 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.
The vanilla Pixel 9 may not have a fancy 'Pro' in its moniker, but it definitely offers pro-grade performance. Boasting Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can deal with anything you throw its way. Plus, with all that system memory, it can handle complex AI tasks directly on-device.
Naturally, Pixel phones are among the best camera smartphones on the market, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. With its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper, it takes beautiful photos rich in detail. And thanks to its 4,700 mAh battery, it'll get you through the day without needing a recharge.
All in all, the Pixel 9 is a top choice if you want a fast and compact smartphone with incredible cameras at a reasonable price. So, don't wait! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Pixel 9 at a cheaper price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: