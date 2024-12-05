This unbeatable price makes the impressive Pixel 8 a no-brainer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a fast Pixel phone for under $500? Well, look no further and just grab the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage with this promo!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on this exact model, allowing you to score one for south of $500. And while the deal doesn't come from Amazon directly, the retailer is responsible for the shipping. Furthermore, you'll be able to return the phone until Jan 31, 2025, in case you aren't happy with your purchase. That's why you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on this offer.
While an older model now, this bad boy rocks an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, it can deal with any task without even breaking a sweat. And, as a true Pixel phone, it supports Google's image-processing magic and captures gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos in 4K.
Of course, you'll then want to enjoy your beautiful photos in great quality. That's why our friend here rocks a Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life is also on point, with the 4,575mAh power cell, delivering up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on a single charge.
All in all, the Pixel 8 may no longer be among Google's latest and greatest, but it's still a top-tier phone. Furthermore, it's a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Get yours at a massive discount today!
