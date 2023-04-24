Latest Pixel 8 Pro rumor reveals it may feature a large camera sensor









The latest leak to make the rounds arrives via a tweet from prominent leaker Ice Universe , whose latest report claims that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to feature a Samsung-made camera sensor that, should the rumors be true, will be the biggest sensor ever seen on a Pixel device. The new sensor is expected to be a significant improvement from the current generation Pixel cameras, which already offer some of the best image quality on the market.





Just like it happens every year, the leaks surrounding the new Google Pixel devices are ramping up the closer we get to the Google I/O event date, which is set to take place on May 10th this year. However, one Pixel device that is not rumored to be announced at I/O, but that we are still getting a steady amount of leaked information on, is the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.