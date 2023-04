Latest Pixel 8 Pro rumor reveals it may feature a large camera sensor

The latest leak to make the rounds arrives via a tweet from prominent leaker Ice Universe , whose latest report claims that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to feature a Samsung-made camera sensor that, should the rumors be true, will be the biggest sensor ever seen on a Pixel device. The new sensor is expected to be a significant improvement from the current generation Pixel cameras, which already offer some of the best image quality on the market.

Pixel 8 Pro may also use Samsung GN2 1/1.12 " — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023





The new sensor is expected to be close to a 1" sensor (1/1.12" specifically), which is significantly larger than the current 1/1.31"-inch sensor found in the Pixel 7 Pro. This larger sensor should allow for more light to be captured, resulting in better low-light performance and improved dynamic range. Think the 2-year old Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor that is currently found on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra





No further details were offered in regards to this leak, other than the sensor model. However, this has been enough to spark the interest of many smartphone photography enthusiasts that are already looking for that next level camera. Should the Pixel 8 Pro ship with this more advanced sensor, does that open up the possibility for a pro mode in the Google Camera app? Or will Google continue to rely on their computational photography prowess but use this larger sensor to improve upon it?