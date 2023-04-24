Latest Pixel 8 Pro rumor reveals it may feature a large camera sensor
Image Credit - @OnLeaks x MySmartPrice
Just like it happens every year, the leaks surrounding the new Google Pixel devices are ramping up the closer we get to the Google I/O event date, which is set to take place on May 10th this year. However, one Pixel device that is not rumored to be announced at I/O, but that we are still getting a steady amount of leaked information on, is the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
The latest leak to make the rounds arrives via a tweet from prominent leaker Ice Universe, whose latest report claims that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to feature a Samsung-made camera sensor that, should the rumors be true, will be the biggest sensor ever seen on a Pixel device. The new sensor is expected to be a significant improvement from the current generation Pixel cameras, which already offer some of the best image quality on the market.
Pixel 8 Pro may also use Samsung GN2 1/1.12 "— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023
The new sensor is expected to be close to a 1" sensor (1/1.12" specifically), which is significantly larger than the current 1/1.31"-inch sensor found in the Pixel 7 Pro. This larger sensor should allow for more light to be captured, resulting in better low-light performance and improved dynamic range. Think the 2-year old Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor that is currently found on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
No further details were offered in regards to this leak, other than the sensor model. However, this has been enough to spark the interest of many smartphone photography enthusiasts that are already looking for that next level camera. Should the Pixel 8 Pro ship with this more advanced sensor, does that open up the possibility for a pro mode in the Google Camera app? Or will Google continue to rely on their computational photography prowess but use this larger sensor to improve upon it?
There are so many questions that come to mind that we will most likely not get the answers to until Google I/O in a couple of weeks. So far, the leaks have revealed that the Pixel 8 series may come with rounded corners and have slimmer bezels than the Pixel 7 series, as well as a a fairly standard 6.7" display on the Pixel 8 Pro but a significantly smaller 6.2 display on the non-pro variant. It remains to be seen if there will be any more pleasant surprises surrounding the Pixel 8 series from here until then.
