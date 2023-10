Pixel 8 Pro’s display will make Greta Thunberg (and you) happy: It’s twice as power efficient as the Pixel 7 Pro!

Pixel 8 Pro

A peek at the Google Pixel 8 Pro's display power efficiency. Produces the Pixel 7 Pro's peak brightness using only 47% of the power. Also leaps ahead of both Apple and Samsung.



Google, how dare you? How dare you make a display that’s twice as power efficient as the one on the Pixel 7 Pro Besides Greta Thunberg, all who are lusting after the Pixel 8 Pro will be happy to find out it’s drastically more efficient when it comes to power consumption in display brightness, leaving Samsung and Apple behind – for now.Currently, the 2,400-nit display makes thethe phone with the brightest display on a traditional phone in the US (via 9to5Google ). According to further research and testing, it’s also very power-efficient compared to theAs you can see in the post from Dylan Raga of XDA-Developers above, theproduces the's peak brightness “using only 47% of the power”.A test shows that the new display needs just 3W of power to reach 960 nits, less than half of the power thatneeded, as its display would draw 6.4W of power at the same 960 nits.The show doesn’t stop there, actually the display in theis actually even more power efficient compared to the displays in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra . To hit 960 nits in this test, both Apple and Samsung required closer to 4W of power compared to the Pixel’s draw of 3W, and the Pixel’s display continued to be brighter, using less power as the brightness was turned up.It’s interesting to see Samsung’s answer in the Galaxy S24 series . There are already rumors that they’ll see Google’s 2,400 nits and raise the stake to 2,500 nits. According to the information so far, the entire Galaxy S24 lineup is set to feature LTPO, M13 displays and boasts an impressive 2,500 nits of peak brightness.Meanwhile, rumors say that OnePlus will reveal any day now a 3,000 nits display