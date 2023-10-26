Pixel 8 Pro’s display will make Greta Thunberg (and you) happy: It’s twice as power efficient as the Pixel 7 Pro!
Google, how dare you? How dare you make a display that’s twice as power efficient as the one on the Pixel 7 Pro?
Besides Greta Thunberg, all who are lusting after the Pixel 8 Pro will be happy to find out it’s drastically more efficient when it comes to power consumption in display brightness, leaving Samsung and Apple behind – for now.
As you can see in the post from Dylan Raga of XDA-Developers above, the Pixel 8 Pro produces the Pixel 7 Pro's peak brightness “using only 47% of the power”.
The show doesn’t stop there, actually the display in the Pixel 8 Pro is actually even more power efficient compared to the displays in the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. To hit 960 nits in this test, both Apple and Samsung required closer to 4W of power compared to the Pixel’s draw of 3W, and the Pixel’s display continued to be brighter, using less power as the brightness was turned up.
It’s interesting to see Samsung’s answer in the Galaxy S24 series. There are already rumors that they’ll see Google’s 2,400 nits and raise the stake to 2,500 nits. According to the information so far, the entire Galaxy S24 lineup is set to feature LTPO, M13 displays and boasts an impressive 2,500 nits of peak brightness.
Meanwhile, rumors say that OnePlus will reveal any day now a 3,000 nits display.
Currently, the 2,400-nit display makes the Pixel 8 Pro the phone with the brightest display on a traditional phone in the US (via 9to5Google). According to further research and testing, it’s also very power-efficient compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.
A peek at the Google Pixel 8 Pro's display power efficiency. Produces the Pixel 7 Pro's peak brightness using only 47% of the power. Also leaps ahead of both Apple and Samsung.— Dylan Raga (@dylan_raga) October 24, 2023
Yes, it's pretty nuts. pic.twitter.com/pHoNtd4FaK
A test shows that the new display needs just 3W of power to reach 960 nits, less than half of the power that Pixel 7 Pro needed, as its display would draw 6.4W of power at the same 960 nits.
