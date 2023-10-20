Put your sunglasses on: Rumors say OnePlus will show off a 3,000 nits display
As the days get shorter and darker (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), we crave more and more light – but are you ready for a 3,000 nits peak brightness display on a smartphone?
That’s what apparently OnePlus is going to produce in partnership with BOE, the rumor has it (via SamMobile). If there’s a 3,000 nits display unveiling, it could happen as soon as before the end of the month – on October 24, at an event held in China.
While there are no technical details on what to expect from the aforementioned “Chinese screens”, popular tipster Digital Chat Station says that this new screen will have a “2K” resolution and a brightness of 3,000 nits. The post also claims that BOE will later announce another display with a brightness of 3,000 nits which will have a “1.5K” resolution. According to the tipster’s information, the two displays will have 2,160Hz PWM dimming and “single pulse DC.”
While the OnePlus 12 is still months away, it could come with the new 3,000 nits display from the OnePlus and BOE collaboration. According to leaks so far, Samsung’s answer – the Galaxy S24, could feature a display with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits.
OnePlus teased the event on Weibo, saying: “Sunrise-East! In 30 years, we have gone from lagging behind to catching up, to surpassing. On October 24, OnePlus joins hands with BOE to invite you to witness a historic moment for Chinese screens!”
On the eve of the OnePlus Open unveiling, specs leaked and made the headlines with claims of a peak brightness of 2,800 nits – and rightly so, as this (on paper) means that it’s the brightest display on a phone worldwide (on paper).
