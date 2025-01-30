Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
At $400 off, the Pixel 8 Pro just refuses to give up its throne as the best Pixel phone

A close-up of the Pixel 8 Pro.
Scoring Google's ex-flagship Pixel 8 Pro at a massive discount is an opportunity you just can't afford to miss. This is why we encourage you to act quickly and grab a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for 40% off on Amazon while you can!

Thanks to this generous discount, you can get your hands on a unit for south of $600, which is a great price considering this bad boy's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is around $1,000. You should indeed pull the trigger on this promo as soon as possible, as it has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, and you never know when it could become a thing of the past.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Now $400 OFF on Amazon!

$400 off (40%)
Snag the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for a whopping $400 off on Amazon and get this amazing phone for just under $600. Boasting a high-end Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers top-tier performance. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures. Act fast and save big with this deal today!
Buy at Amazon


As for the phone itself, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely worth going for even in 2025. Rocking a Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and can handle anything you throw its way. However, it's also worth noting that it throttles after 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so we don't recommend it if you play heavy games a lot.

Of course, the biggest reason to go for a Pixel phone is its camera capabilities, and our friend here definitely delivers a lot in this department. Its 50MP main camera and 10.5MP selfie snapper take beautiful photos, so you'll look awesome in your pictures.

In addition, the phone can capture videos in 4K at 60fps. And thanks to its 5,050mAh battery, it lets you go all day without worrying about charging. When it's time for a top-up, the 30W fast charging on board will get you back to full power in about 90 minutes.

Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro offers great value and is unmissable at its current price. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a massive discount now!
