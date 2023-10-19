Your Pixel 8 might have a “Made in India” imprint if you buy it in 2024
Pixel phones will be manufactured in India starting in 2024, Google says in a new announcement calling it “Taking the next big step on our Pixel journey in India”.
Senior Vice President, Devices & Services Rick Osterloh says “We” – meaning “we at Google” – “we’ve been humbled at how India has embraced our consistent smartphone innovations”:
Rick Osterloh highlights that “India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones” and that in recent years, “India has established itself as a truly world-class hub for manufacturing, resulting in a thriving environment for businesses to flourish”.
Just like the Nothing Phone (1), the second iteration of the super-stylish phone was also made in India, with reports coming as early as June of this year.
There’s another player that likes to manufacture smartphones in India – none other than Apple. What’s more, the Cupertino giant is contemplating an Indian manufacturing expansion. Insiders claim that Apple plans to produce five times more iPhones in India over the next 5 years.
Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative.
As 9to5Google notes, Pixel phones have largely been manufactured in various Asian countries, starting in China, then (in 2019) started moving production out of China and into Vietnam.
Nothing is already there, Apple plans to expand 5 times
