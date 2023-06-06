Nothing Phone (2) will be made in India…again

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Having scored plenty of success with its initial Phone (1), Nothing is heading for conquering the market yet again. The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will be manufactured in India, just like its predecessor. The device has been in the making for several months and is expected to launch as early as July. Also similar to its predecessor, the Phone (2) will be made using recycled materials.

Who gets to design the intriguing flagship phone? According to The Indian Express, it’s none other than BYD Electronics, a Shenzhen-based company. Nothing chose India as a manufacturing destination, which was expected given that its Phone (1) was manufactured there as well.

Specs that surpass expectations

Even though Nothing has made a name for itself as going after customers who seek design over specs, Phone (2) will pack a punch regarding battery life and overall performance. For one thing, the device will reportedly rock the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Founder Carl Pei hinted that this processor reduces heating and brings improved camera capabilities. It also keeps the market price relatively low compared to that of 8 Gen 2-powered flagship phones.

The Nothing Phone (2) will use a 4,700 mAh battery, which is bigger than the one used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Another intriguing new feature is that the Nothing Phone (2) will have a slightly bigger screen than its predecessor.


Nothing’s dedication to a lower carbon footprint

Nothing emphasized the environment with its Phone (1). However, the second generation promises to be even more environmentally friendly. The mid-frame is made of 100% recycled aluminum, but that’s not all. In total, the manufacturing process of each unit is reduced by five kilograms compared to the Nothing Phone (1) from last year.

And yet, there’s no denying that the big U.S. release is arguably the most exciting news surrounding the device’s release. As Pei hinted, launching in the USA is crucial to the company. The official release of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to happen sometime in July.

