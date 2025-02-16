Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
The lovely thing about budget Pixel phones is that they offer quite a lot of bang for your buck without tanking your bank account. Even better, Pixel phones are among the smartphones that often receive hefty discounts, and this is true for the budget ones as well.
Look at this deal on the Pixel 7a, for instance. When it's not on sale, this fella costs about $500, but with that sweet 34% discount a third-party seller on Amazon is offering right now, you can score one for just under $330.
We don't know about you, but for us, saving $170 on one of the best budget phones on the market sounds like an unmissable opportunity. Plus, Amazon is the one handling the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if there's something wrong with it, so there is nothing to worry about.
Sure, the Pixel 7a was released in 2023 and isn't the latest affordable phone from Google. But it still continues to receive updates and should continue to do so until 2028. In addition, its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board allow it to offer smooth performance and handle most tasks without breaking a sweat.
As you can see, the Pixel 7a is definitely worth getting, especially now when it can be yours for less. So, don't hesitate and score this budget phone at an irresistible price today!
Of course, since we're talking about a Pixel phone here, this fella also takes beautiful photos, thanks to its 64 MP main camera and Google's image processing magic. To top it all off, its 4,385mAh battery packs enough juice to last you the whole day without needing a recharge. There is also a 7.5W wireless charging on deck, which is a rare feature in budget phones.
