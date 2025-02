Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off

Get the affordable Pixel 7a for just under $330 on Amazon and save $170 in the process. The phone packs fast performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset. In addition, it takes beautiful photos with its 64 MP main snapper. Don't hesitate and grab one for less now!

We don't know about you, but for us, saving $170 on one of the best budget phones on the market sounds like an unmissable opportunity. Plus, Amazon is the one handling the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if there's something wrong with it, so there is nothing to worry about.Sure, thewas released in 2023 and isn't the latest affordable phone from Google. But it still continues to receive updates and should continue to do so until 2028. In addition, its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board allow it to offer smooth performance and handle most tasks without breaking a sweat.Of course, since we're talking about a Pixel phone here, this fella also takes beautiful photos, thanks to its 64 MP main camera and Google 's image processing magic. To top it all off, its 4,385mAh battery packs enough juice to last you the whole day without needing a recharge. There is also a 7.5W wireless charging on deck, which is a rare feature inAs you can see, theis definitely worth getting, especially now when it can be yours for less. So, don't hesitate and score this budget phone at an irresistible price today!