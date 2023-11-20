Mint Mobile's awesome plans just got better! Awesome Pixel 7 Pro deal, 50% off 6-month plans
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Mint Mobile is a no-frills, no-shenanigans virtual network operator that makes full use of the widespread and fast T-Mobile network. Mint's mission is simple — offer a fast, easy access to prepaid plans that have no extra bells and whistles. As a result, the costs are down, but the premium network access and 5G speeds are the same! Oh, also, the hotspot feature for your phone is not blocked behind a paywall — it is natively available with any Mint Mobile plan.
With that in mind, Mint Mobile is currently running a fantastic holiday promo for new customers:
Buy 3 months, get 3 months free
5 GB | 15 GB | 20 GB | Unlimited
Mint Mobile offers four different, simple to choose from plans — for the modest user or the GB-hungry media aficionado. Better yet, you can bring the whole family under one account and mix and match the lines according to each member's needs.
Every Mint Mobile plan features:
The mobile hotspot feature simply pulls from your monthly data allotment. For the Unlimited plan, hotspot use is capped at 10 GB. The Mint Mobile app makes it quick and easy to check your usage dashboard, choose, activate, renew or switch your plan. If your phone does not support eSIM, Mint will send you a physical SIM for free.
- Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text
- 3-in-1 SIM Card Kit or eSIM (for eligible devices)
- FREE international calls to Mexico and Canada
- FREE Mobile HotSpot
- WiFi Calling & Text
- Optional Bring Your Own Phone (unlocked) if compatible (GSM)
- eSIM or physical SIM (shipped free)
If you wish to buy a new phone with your Mint subscription, there are even more bonuses you can enjoy! Like this particular offer:
Save $600 on Pixel 7 Pro and get 6 months of service for FREE
When buying device + a 6-month plan
Google's Pixel 7 Pro may be last year's flagship, but it is certainly no slouch. In fact, the Pixel 8 Pro looks and feels a lot like the predecessor, which only shows that Google got it right back in 2022. The good news is that, now that the Pixel 7 Pro is "old", its price will start dropping. And Mint's offer is ahead of the curve — you get the Pixel 7 Pro for $299 (that's cheaper than a Pixel 7a!) and a full year of mobile service for the price of a 6-month plan.
Offer available for new Mint customers porting from select carriers, while supplies last.
