Mint Mobile's awesome plans just got better! Awesome Pixel 7 Pro deal, 50% off 6-month plans

The best wireless plans just became better: Mint Mobile 50% off (6 months)
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Mint Mobile is a no-frills, no-shenanigans virtual network operator that makes full use of the widespread and fast T-Mobile network. Mint's mission is simple — offer a fast, easy access to prepaid plans that have no extra bells and whistles. As a result, the costs are down, but the premium network access and 5G speeds are the same! Oh, also, the hotspot feature for your phone is not blocked behind a paywall — it is natively available with any Mint Mobile plan.

With that in mind, Mint Mobile is currently running a fantastic holiday promo for new customers:

Buy 3 months, get 3 months free

5 GB | 15 GB | 20 GB | Unlimited

Mint Mobile offers four different, simple to choose from plans — for the modest user or the GB-hungry media aficionado. Better yet, you can bring the whole family under one account and mix and match the lines according to each member's needs.

Every Mint Mobile plan features:

  • Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text
  • 3-in-1 SIM Card Kit or eSIM (for eligible devices)
  • FREE international calls to Mexico and Canada
  • FREE Mobile HotSpot
  • WiFi Calling & Text
  • Optional Bring Your Own Phone (unlocked) if compatible (GSM)
  • eSIM or physical SIM (shipped free)

The mobile hotspot feature simply pulls from your monthly data allotment. For the Unlimited plan, hotspot use is capped at 10 GB. The Mint Mobile app makes it quick and easy to check your usage dashboard, choose, activate, renew or switch your plan. If your phone does not support eSIM, Mint will send you a physical SIM for free.

If you wish to buy a new phone with your Mint subscription, there are even more bonuses you can enjoy! Like this particular offer:

Save $600 on Pixel 7 Pro and get 6 months of service for FREE

When buying device + a 6-month plan

Google Pixel 7 Pro $600 off, 6 months FREE service

Get a Pixel 7 Pro from Mint and activate it on a 6-month plan to get an extra 6 months for FREE and a $600 off on the phone itself! New Mint subscribers only, while supplies last.
$600 off (67%)
$299
$899
Buy at Mint Mobile

Google's Pixel 7 Pro may be last year's flagship, but it is certainly no slouch. In fact, the Pixel 8 Pro looks and feels a lot like the predecessor, which only shows that Google got it right back in 2022. The good news is that, now that the Pixel 7 Pro is "old", its price will start dropping. And Mint's offer is ahead of the curve — you get the Pixel 7 Pro for $299 (that's cheaper than a Pixel 7a!) and a full year of mobile service for the price of a 6-month plan.

Offer available for new Mint customers porting from select carriers, while supplies last.

