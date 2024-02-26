A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new awesome Pixel phone, you are probably gunning for Google's latest and greatest Pixel 8 Pro. However, we suggest you change your focus to the Pixel 7 Pro instead, as the 128GB version of this bad boy is currently discounted by a whopping 42% on Amazon. This means you'll score sweet savings of $379 if you take advantage of this offer now!
Furthermore, this is definitely a deal you don't want to pass up, as Amazon's current $379 discount is among the best price cuts the 128GB variant of Google's former top-of-the-line phone has ever received. In fact, the largest discount we've seen on the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro is about $400, so we could say the current markdown is pretty close to it.
Being Google's ex-flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro still delivers great performance and can deal with anything you throw its way thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC.
The Pixel 7 Pro is definitely worth it, despite being an older phone. Also, Amazon's current discount lets you snag this handsome fella for a portion of its usual price, which is an even bigger incentive to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag one at a heavily reduced price today!
Furthermore, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 Pro takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP shooter for selfies and can capture videos at up to 4K at 60 fps. So, you'll look amazing in both your stills and your clips. Moreover, the 5000 mAh battery on deck gives the Pixel 7 Pro enough power to last you the whole day without top-ups.
