The 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is still a budget-friendly delight, at 64% off on Woot

The Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is miraculously still available at a hefty $700 discount at Woot. We say 'miraculously' because most Woot deals expire in just a few days, and it can take months for them to show up again.

However, with this ex-Google flagship, the 64% discount that lets you snag one for just under $400 has been around for months. So, if you're a regular PhoneArena reader, you've probably seen this deal a thousand times. Well, okay, maybe 'thousands' is an exaggeration, but we've definitely covered it a lot.

Woot is currently offering the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at a jaw-dropping $700 off, bringing the price down to just under $400! With its blazing-fast performance, stunning display, and impressive cameras, this phone is a total steal at this price. Don’t wait—grab yours before the deal disappears!
Can you blame us, though? After all, as bargain hunters, our main responsibility is to present you with the best phone deals available right now, and Woot's offer is definitely one of them.

True, the Pixel 7 Pro is no spring chicken, but it's an absolute steal at its current price of $399.99. For starters, it packs 512GB of storage, which should be enough for most people. In addition, its Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, still packs a punch, offering fast performance.

Of course, being a top-tier Pixel phone, it also takes highly detailed photos with vibrant colors thanks to its 50 MP main camera on board. And if that's not enough, its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display packs a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+, offering an incredible viewing experience. So, you'll enjoy your photos, videos, and your favorite YouTube channel in great quality.

So, yeah! For only $399.99, you're getting an extremely capable phone that offers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, and delivers stunning visuals. If that's not a bonkers deal, we don't know what is! Therefore, act fast and get your brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage now while the offer is still up for grabs!
