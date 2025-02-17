Legendary 512GB Pixel 7 Pro refuses to let go—now selling for $700 off
Are you on the hunt for a budget phone that packs a punch? Look no further! Just grab the Pixel 7 Pro with this unmissable deal at Woot!
Right now, the Amazon-owned retailer is offering this incredible phone with 512GB of storage for a whopping $700 off. This means you can get a device that normally costs around $1,100 for just $399.99! And it's unlocked and in brand-new condition. But hurry, this offer has been up for grabs for a while and might expire soon.
True, the Pixel 7 Pro isn't the newest kid on the block, but it still packs a punch with its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. As a former top-of-the-line phone, it also boasts incredible camera capabilities, featuring a 50 MP main snapper and Google's image-processing magic, ensuring your favorite moments are captured in stunning quality.
And that's not all! With its gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 3120 x 1440 resolution, you can stream movies and videos and relive all your beautiful photos and memories in breathtaking detail, just as you remember them. The display also supports HDR10+, offering even better visuals when streaming content in this format.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a must-have, especially at its current price of $399.99. This is a deal you don't want to miss! So, act fast and grab one now before this fantastic offer disappears!
One more thing you'll love about your new Pixel phone is its battery life. The robust 5,000mAh power cell will keep you powered up all day long without needing a recharge. And when it's time for a top-up, you'll be ready to go in just an hour and 37 minutes!
