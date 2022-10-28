 Google reminds app developers there is something special about the Pixel 7 line - PhoneArena
Google today put up a post in the Android Developers Blog explaining that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first Android handsets that support only 64-bit apps. With these phones, the operating system no longer supports 32-bit apps. 64-bit apps run faster because they access instructions that 32-bit apps can't. And Google also points out that when working with 64-bit apps, newer CPUs can deliver up to 25% better performance.

Google, talking to app developers, said, "Thanks to the efforts and collaboration of the entire Android community, our ecosystem is ready. Transitioning Android devices to 64-bit-only required many changes across the platform, tooling, Play, and, of course, your apps. We started by introducing 64-bit support in 2014, announcing policy changes in 2017, and requiring support for Google Play apps starting 2019."

Google tells us that removing support for 32-bit apps will also save memory because it saves as much as 150MB of RAM which the operating system used even when it wasn't running 32-bit apps. Google points out "These memory savings result in fewer out-of-memory conditions meaning less jank and fewer background app kills." Yes, we all could use less jank on our phones. No one wants to have their chains janked.

Using only 64-bit apps also improves how secure your phone is. That's because of the bigger address space that allows for the use of address space layout randomization (ASLR) which prevents attackers from taking advantage of memory corruption created by bugs. Creating 64-bit apps also give developers better tools for finding memory errors and improving the quality of an app. The move to 64-bit apps can also lead phone manufacturers to disseminate updates faster and more easily.

Google has a message for developers: "With 64-bit-only devices now reaching users, we encourage developers to start paying extra attention to testing their apps and updates for 64-bit-only devices. To support this, Google Play now provides pre-launch reports that are run on 64-bit-only devices to detect and report compatibility problems."

The company is also telling app developers that "While 64-bit-only devices will grow in popularity with phones joining Android Auto in this group, 32-bit-only devices will continue to be important for Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear."

Apple already made the switch to 64-bit app support with the release of iOS 11 in 2017.
