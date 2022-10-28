Google reminds app developers there is something special about the Pixel 7 line





Google, talking to app developers, said, "Thanks to the efforts and collaboration of the entire Android community, our ecosystem is ready. Transitioning Android devices to 64-bit-only required many changes across the platform, tooling, Play, and, of course, your apps. We started by introducing 64-bit support in 2014, announcing policy changes in 2017, and requiring support for Google Play apps starting 2019."





Google tells us that removing support for 32-bit apps will also save memory because it saves as much as 150MB of RAM which the operating system used even when it wasn't running 32-bit apps. Google points out "These memory savings result in fewer out-of-memory conditions meaning less jank and fewer background app kills." Yes, we all could use less jank on our phones. No one wants to have their chains janked.





Using only 64-bit apps also improves how secure your phone is. That's because of the bigger address space that allows for the use of address space layout randomization (ASLR) which prevents attackers from taking advantage of memory corruption created by bugs. Creating 64-bit apps also give developers better tools for finding memory errors and improving the quality of an app. The move to 64-bit apps can also lead phone manufacturers to disseminate updates faster and more easily.





Google has a message for developers: "With 64-bit-only devices now reaching users, we encourage developers to start paying extra attention to testing their apps and updates for 64-bit-only devices. To support this, Google Play now provides pre-launch reports that are run on 64-bit-only devices to detect and report compatibility problems."



The company is also telling app developers that "While 64-bit-only devices will grow in popularity with phones joining Android Auto in this group, 32-bit-only devices will continue to be important for Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear."



