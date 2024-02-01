Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Pixel 8 may be tempting, but the Pixel 7 is the one to get due to a bonkers discount on Amazon UK

The Pixel 8 and its bigger brother, the Pixel 8 Pro, may be the ones a Pixel user on the hunt for a new phone will go for; however, if you are currently in the market for a new Pixel phone and are located in the UK, the slightly older Pixel 7 sounds like the one to get, at least right now.

Amazon UK is still selling the 128GB variant of the Pixel 7 in Obsidian at a sweet, sweet 25% discount, allowing you to snag this amazing smartphone for £150 off its price if you take advantage of this wonderful offer.

Packing an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 still packs a lot of punch. It has enough firepower to handle daily stuff like browsing the web as well as more demanding tasks like running heavy games without any problems and unnecessary drama.

Also, as a true Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7 wields Google's image processing magic and takes gorgeous pictures with its 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie snapper. On top of that, both shooters can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Battery life is also pretty great. The 4,355mAh power cell on deck packs enough juice for the Pixel 7 to be able to last you a whole day on a single charge. In addition to that, the phone can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

While not under the spotlight anymore, the Pixel 7 still has a lot to offer and is a great bargain, especially with that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs, since it will be a shame if you miss out on this incredible opportunity to snatch this premium smartphone for less.

