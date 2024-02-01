The Pixel 8 may be tempting, but the Pixel 7 is the one to get due to a bonkers discount on Amazon UK

Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 128GB, Obsidian color: Now £150 OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 in Obsidian color on Amazon UK and save £150. The phone has great performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, takes beautiful photos, and has good battery life. It's a real bargain at its current price. £150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Packing an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, thestill packs a lot of punch. It has enough firepower to handle daily stuff like browsing the web as well as more demanding tasks like running heavy games without any problems and unnecessary drama.Also, as a true Pixel smartphone, thewields Google's image processing magic and takes gorgeous pictures with its 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie snapper. On top of that, both shooters can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.Battery life is also pretty great. The 4,355mAh power cell on deck packs enough juice for theto be able to last you a whole day on a single charge. In addition to that, the phone can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.While not under the spotlight anymore, thestill has a lot to offer and is a great bargain, especially with that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs, since it will be a shame if you miss out on this incredible opportunity to snatch this premium smartphone for less.