Amazon UK slashes the Pixel 7's price yet again; snag a white Pixel 7 256GB at a discount while you can

Google Pixel 7 256GB, Snow: Save £135! Get the 256GB version of Snow-colored Pixel 7 for £135 off its usual price on Amazon UK. The phone has great performance and is a real bargain at this price. £135 off (19%) Buy at Amazon



Thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset on board and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 delivers top-tier performance and can run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat.



In addition to its top-tier performance, the Pixel 7 takes gorgeous photos. It packs a 50 MP main camera capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution and, as a true Pixel smartphone, utilizes Google's software magic to make your pictures even more beautiful.



A top-tier phone must also have top-tier battery life, and the Pixel 7 meets this requirement as well. The phone boasts a 4,355mAh battery that can endure a full day of usage without topping up. Additionally, the smartphone can recharge its power cell to 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.



Google's Pixel 7 is among the best phones on the market and can now be yours for way less than usual — if you are located in the UK, that is.The 256GB variant of the Snow-coloredis currently 19% off its price on Amazon UK, which means you can grab a brand-new256GB for £135 less if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.