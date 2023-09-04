Amazon UK slashes the Pixel 7's price yet again; snag a white Pixel 7 256GB at a discount while you can
Google's Pixel 7 is among the best phones on the market and can now be yours for way less than usual — if you are located in the UK, that is.
The 256GB variant of the Snow-colored Pixel 7 is currently 19% off its price on Amazon UK, which means you can grab a brand-new Pixel 7 256GB for £135 less if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.
Thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset on board and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 delivers top-tier performance and can run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the Pixel 7 takes gorgeous photos. It packs a 50 MP main camera capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution and, as a true Pixel smartphone, utilizes Google's software magic to make your pictures even more beautiful.
To recap, the Pixel 7 may feature a less powerful chipset than its main competitors, the Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14, but it still offers great day-to-day performance, takes amazing photos, and has awesome battery life. And when you add Amazon UK's awesome £134 discount, the Pixel 7 turns into a true bargain. So go and grab one at a discounted price while you can.
A top-tier phone must also have top-tier battery life, and the Pixel 7 meets this requirement as well. The phone boasts a 4,355mAh battery that can endure a full day of usage without topping up. Additionally, the smartphone can recharge its power cell to 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
