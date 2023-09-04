Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Amazon UK slashes the Pixel 7's price yet again; snag a white Pixel 7 256GB at a discount while you can

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK slashes the Pixel 7's price yet again; snag a Pixel 7 256GB at a discount while you can
Google's Pixel 7 is among the best phones on the market and can now be yours for way less than usual — if you are located in the UK, that is.

The 256GB variant of the Snow-colored Pixel 7 is currently 19% off its price on Amazon UK, which means you can grab a brand-new Pixel 7 256GB for £135 less if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.

Google Pixel 7 256GB, Snow: Save £135!

Get the 256GB version of Snow-colored Pixel 7 for £135 off its usual price on Amazon UK. The phone has great performance and is a real bargain at this price.
£135 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset on board and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 delivers top-tier performance and can run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat.

In addition to its top-tier performance, the Pixel 7 takes gorgeous photos. It packs a 50 MP main camera capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution and, as a true Pixel smartphone, utilizes Google's software magic to make your pictures even more beautiful.

A top-tier phone must also have top-tier battery life, and the Pixel 7 meets this requirement as well. The phone boasts a 4,355mAh battery that can endure a full day of usage without topping up. Additionally, the smartphone can recharge its power cell to 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.

To recap, the Pixel 7 may feature a less powerful chipset than its main competitors, the Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14, but it still offers great day-to-day performance, takes amazing photos, and has awesome battery life. And when you add Amazon UK's awesome £134 discount, the Pixel 7 turns into a true bargain. So go and grab one at a discounted price while you can.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless