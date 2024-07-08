Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
At a sweet $149 discount, the capable Pixel 7 becomes even more irresistible

We recently told you about an incredible Woot deal that allowed you to save a whopping $245 (41%) on the capable Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space. Sadly, this offer is a thing of the past, as it was a limited-time kind of deal.

However, the good news is that you can still score sweet savings on the Pixel 7. Amazon is selling this handsome fella for 25% off its price, allowing you to save a whole $149 on this incredible phone and get one for under $450 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now while it's still up for grabs.

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $149!

Snag the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage on Amazon and save $149 in the process. The phone can be yours for under $450, making it a true bargain. Act fast and save on one now while you still can!
$149 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 7 still packs a punch, despite being an older model. Rocking an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can deal with anything you throw its way. You'll also be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact without any issues.

Of course, the biggest selling point of this fella isn't its performance; it's the camera capabilities it has. Wielding Google's image-processing magic, this bad boy takes gorgeous-looking photos with its 50MP main camera. Moreover, it can capture stunning videos in 4K at 60fps.

In addition, it offers good battery life. Its 4,355mAh power cell easily lasts through the day without needing a recharge. And when it's time to top up, it can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.

As you can see, the Pixel 7 stands out as an excellent option for anyone in search of a superb phone at a budget-friendly price. With its impressive performance, amazing camera capabilities, and reliable battery life, it's still among the best phones money can buy. So, don't dilly-dally and get one at a discounted price today!
