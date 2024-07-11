The Pixel 6a is heavily discounted at Woot, becoming the phone to get if you are on a budget

Google Pixel 6a: Save $249.99 at Woot! Woot is offering the Pixel 6a for $99 off its price. The phone is unlocked and in brand-new condition. Furthermore, It delivers good performance, takes beautiful pictures and has good battery life. Act fast and snatch one at a heavily discounted price today! $99 off (28%) $249 99 $349 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): Save $54 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get a Pixel 6a on Amazon and save $54. $54 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



So, yeah! While we agree that the Pixel 6a may not be your first choice for a new phone, it still has a lot to offer, especially for $249.99. Therefore, don't hesitate and snag your new Pixel 6a today! The phone in question is the Pixel 6a , which is currently discounted by a whole $99. This sweet price cut slashes 28% off the handset's price and allows you to get one for just $249.99, down from $349. Furthermore, the device is in brand-new condition, making this deal even more enticing. That being said, in true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time offer that may expire soon. That's why we suggest acting quickly and capitalizing on this promo now, as it may be too late tomorrow.We understand you might have some reservations about the. After all, it was released in 2022. However, with its first-gen Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, it should still have enough horsepower to deal with day-to-day tasks with ease. And for just $249.99, the phone is a total bargain.Additionally, you'll be able to take stunning photos, as thewields Google 's image-processing magic and takes incredible pictures with its 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras. Moreover, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps, allowing you to capture awesome clips as well.So, yeah! While we agree that themay not be your first choice for a new phone, it still has a lot to offer, especially for $249.99. Therefore, don't hesitate and snag your newtoday!

While Pixel phones have a lot to offer, they usually come with hefty price tags, making it difficult to get one on a budget. Granted, the phones from the Pixel A series are more affordable, but they are still far from cheap.But don't fret, fellow deal hunter! Woot comes to the rescue with a bonkers deal on a Pixel phone that doesn't cost an arm and a leg to get and still puts a lot on the table.