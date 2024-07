The Pixel 6a is heavily discounted at Woot, becoming the phone to get if you are on a budget

Pixel 6a

The phone in question is the Pixel 6a , which is currently discounted by a whole $99. This sweet price cut slashes 28% off the handset's price and allows you to get one for just $249.99, down from $349. Furthermore, the device is in brand-new condition, making this deal even more enticing. That being said, in true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time offer that may expire soon. That's why we suggest acting quickly and capitalizing on this promo now, as it may be too late tomorrow.We understand you might have some reservations about the. After all, it was released in 2022. However, with its first-gen Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, it should still have enough horsepower to deal with day-to-day tasks with ease. And for just $249.99, the phone is a total bargain.Additionally, you'll be able to take stunning photos, as thewields Google 's image-processing magic and takes incredible pictures with its 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras. Moreover, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps, allowing you to capture awesome clips as well.So, yeah! While we agree that themay not be your first choice for a new phone, it still has a lot to offer, especially for $249.99. Therefore, don't hesitate and snag your newtoday!