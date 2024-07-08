Save up to $220 on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy with this deal
We have incredible news! Best Buy has Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at heavily discounted prices, allowing you to score sweet savings on the best Android tablet on the market!
Right now, both the 256GB and 512GB versions of this mobile powerhouse are on sale at a lovely $150 discount. And if you want the model with 1TB of storage, well, you'll be pleased to learn that this fella is on sale for $220 off its price. While there is no visible timer on these deals, we suggest acting fast and getting a slate today, as you never know when Best Buy will decide to return these models to their regular prices.
With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can handle any task, no matter how demanding it may be. Yep, this fella is great for gaming and multitasking, making it a top choice for a workhorse slate.
Additionally, it comes equipped with a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy better colors and brightness when streaming content in this format. So, in addition to being great for work, this bad boy is awesome for entertainment, too.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a lot to offer, and you shouldn't miss the chance to get this amazing tablet at a great discount. So, don't hesitate and pull the trigger on this deal now!
The slate also impresses in the battery department. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found that its 11,200 mAh power cell provides nearly 10 hours of continuous web surfing or 7 hours and 22 minutes of streaming videos before needing to be recharged.
