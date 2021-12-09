The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung

The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung0
A good example of Android 12L is the new taskbar, which will live at the bottom of the screen, making switching between apps and working with multiple ones open easier. Moreover, a new layout of the lock and home screens will provide new functionality and easier navigation.
For now, only a select number of Pixel smartphones have received the first beta version of Android 12L. In total, there will be three beta versions before the final release of the full OS. Interestingly, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will also be getting the Beta 1 soon, sometime in the upcoming weeks.
As things are right now, it seems unlikely that Samsung devices will get any of the beta variants of Android 12L. The only option left to Samsung users who want to try out the upcoming OS for large screens is waiting for the official release, which is said to arrive in early 2022.