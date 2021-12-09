Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates Google

The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The first beta version of Android 12L is out, but not for Samsung
In October, Google unveiled a version of Android 12 meant to be a better fit for today’s norm of larger phones and the rising popularity of foldable ones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The version is called Android 12L, and its main purpose is to make use of the larger screen real estate as much as possible.

The idea behind Android 12L is to bring a more intuitive multitasking experience. Folding phones will probably be the devices to benefit the most from this variation of Android 12, as it will bring a more fleshed-out overall look.

A good example of Android 12L is the new taskbar, which will live at the bottom of the screen, making switching between apps and working with multiple ones open easier. Moreover, a new layout of the lock and home screens will provide new functionality and easier navigation.

Today, on December 9th, Google has officially launched the first beta of Android 12L. To some surprise, however, the beta was not released for any of the Samsung devices that support it. Given that the South Korean-based tech giant is one of the main manufacturers of folding phones and large form-factor displays, this omission proves a bit peculiar.

For now, only a select number of Pixel smartphones have received the first beta version of Android 12L. In total, there will be three beta versions before the final release of the full OS. Interestingly, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will also be getting the Beta 1 soon, sometime in the upcoming weeks.

As things are right now, it seems unlikely that Samsung devices will get any of the beta variants of Android 12L. The only option left to Samsung users who want to try out the upcoming OS for large screens is waiting for the official release, which is said to arrive in early 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1050off $1000 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

You can now unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader without losing camera access
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader without losing camera access
Samsung's next mid-range tablet gets a full spec sheet (again) and a price range (finally)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's next mid-range tablet gets a full spec sheet (again) and a price range (finally)
Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter testing one-time warnings to photos and vids, as well as a TikTok-like "Explore" tab
Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor
The Apple Car project loses three more key figures from its engineering team
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The Apple Car project loses three more key figures from its engineering team
Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless