The Pixel 6 Pro can now be yours for $399 less than usual; save on one while you can

The Pixel 6 Pro packs 12GB of RAM and comes with Google's first AI-poweredTensor chipset on board, which has a lot of firepower. So, we think it's safe to say that this is a phone with top-tier performance. Moreover, many of the issues that plagued the Pixel 6 Pro at the beginning have been fixed.However, the Pixel 6 Pro's main selling point has never been its top-tier performance; it has always been its ability to take incredible photos. It sports a 50 MP main shooter and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in up to 4K resolution. Oh, and let's not forget Google's famous software magic, which makes the pictures even more gorgeous.The Pixel 6 Pro even has great battery life. With a 5,003mAh battery on deck, it will last you a whole day on a single charge with regular usage.So, powerful performance, incredible cameras, amazing battery life, and all that at a budget-friendly price — thanks to Amazon's current discount — turn the Pixel 6 Pro into a real bang for your buck.