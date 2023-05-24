Get your Pixel 6, Pixel 7 fingerprint scanner working using your finger and your nose

If you own a Pixel 6 series or Pixel 7 series phone, you might not be happy with the optical under-display fingerprint scanner on your handset. Many Pixel fans remember how the fingerprint scanner on older Pixel models worked so well. Placed on the rear panel, these fingerprint scanners weren't fancy but they had no issues. Personally I can remember how quickly the Pixel 2 XL would unlock using its biometric security system.

Still having issues with the under-display fingerprint scanner on your Pixel?







And truthfully, when the under-display optical fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 models are working, there is a delightful haptic feedback that makes it feel as though you pressed a physical button. The problem is, when the scanner isn't working, you continually press the button until you're prompted for your PIN. But a Reddit user has discovered a way to make sure that your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a always unlocks the first time.









A Reddit post in the GooglePixel sub-Reddit (via AndroidPolice ) written nearly a month ago by Redditor "No-Fondant-8757" revealed that when he had trouble with the fingerprint scanner, his fingers were always clean and dry. So he discovered that if he wiped his finger alongside the outside of his nose, it would pick up enough oils or schmutz from his face to get the fingerprint scanner to work.





This is what his post said on Reddit, "I've had issues with the fingerprint reader, and it's always after swimming, showering, or just washing my hands. The reader never works if my fingers are very clean and dry, and it always goes to the screen lock PIN. I've discovered that just wiping my finger on the outside of my nose is enough to allow the fingerprint to be read. Maybe it's just me, but it seems my finger has to have enough oil or something on it to get the reader to recognize the print."

He added, "I briefly thought of re-registering some or all of the fingerprints with clean and dry hands, but it's much easier to just touch the outside of my nose if the print isn't recognized. I suppose other places might work, but I know this one does." If touching the side of your nose (note, no one is telling you to dig deep inside your nostril) is too gross for you, another Redditor suggests running your fingers through your hair before trying the fingerprint scanner in your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series phone.

A greasy nose or greasy hair might help you unlock your Pixel handset faster







Some Pixel users have been lucky enough with the fingerprint scanner on their device not to have to put their fingers somewhere that they would rather not put them in order to unlock their handset. As "Lost_Ad3688" wrote, "Most people got into the habit of not touching their face. I'm glad it's solved for you, mine works 95% of the time in pretty much every situation. It worked after gardening. It worked after showering. Maybe mine will work with someone else's fp. Have to try this. I'm lucky I got an unglitchy device."





I tried the side-of-the-nose workaround and it seemed to work great for my Pixel 6 Pro so you might seriously want to try this the next time you are having problems unlocking your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series handset. As for the upcoming Pixel 8 line, there have been early rumors that Google will equip the two new phones with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner which, as some Samsung Galaxy users have discovered,·works better than the optical version used on the Pixel units.



