Amazon cuts the price of the awesome Pixel 6 making it a dream come true for someone on a tight budget
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new Pixel phone but don't want to shell out a lot of cash on one, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon is currently letting you snatch a brand new Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage space with a whopping 43% discount. Such a price cut will translate into sweet, sweet savings of $259 if you pull the trigger on this deal.
Released in 2021, the Pixel 6 may be getting on in years, but this bad boy still packs a punch. With 8GB of RAM and powered by Google's first-gen AI-powered Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 still delivers pretty decent performance and can run day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming like a breeze. Furthermore, it's among the most powerful phones in the budget segment while enjoying that sweet discount. So, you are truly getting a lot for less by going for the Pixel 6 right now.
So, in other words, the Pixel 6 is old but gold. It offers everything you need at a pretty budget-friendly price. However, Amazon's incredible price cut won't be available forever. This is why we strongly encourage you to get a Pixel 6 at a discounted price while you can
In case you think 128GB won't be enough for all of your photos and videos, given the fact that the phone doesn't have a slot for a microSD card, you can go for the 256GB variant instead, which is also discounted at the moment and can be yours for $245 off its price on Amazon.
Released in 2021, the Pixel 6 may be getting on in years, but this bad boy still packs a punch. With 8GB of RAM and powered by Google's first-gen AI-powered Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 still delivers pretty decent performance and can run day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming like a breeze. Furthermore, it's among the most powerful phones in the budget segment while enjoying that sweet discount. So, you are truly getting a lot for less by going for the Pixel 6 right now.
To further support the statement above, the Pixel 6 may be an older phone, but it's still a Pixel, which means it still takes incredible photos. It packs a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter, which are complemented by Google's software magic. And as you probably know, Google's image processing makes the pictures even more gorgeous.
So, in other words, the Pixel 6 is old but gold. It offers everything you need at a pretty budget-friendly price. However, Amazon's incredible price cut won't be available forever. This is why we strongly encourage you to get a Pixel 6 at a discounted price while you can
Things that are NOT allowed: