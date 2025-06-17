Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Pixel 12 gets its first leak, and it’s all about primates

Say hello to Galago, Sasquatch, Silverback, and Capuchin.

Google Google Pixel
Three Pixel phones sitting straight up with backs facing the camera.
The Google Pixel 12 series isn’t expected to arrive until 2027, but its internal codenames have already surfaced online—well ahead of schedule.

According to a post shared on Telegram, the upcoming Pixel family will follow a primate theme, continuing Google's tradition of using animals and other thematic naming systems for unreleased Pixel phones.

Pixel 12 codenames



The Telegram post by leaker Mystic Leaks reveals the upcoming Pixel 12 series codenames:
  • Pixel 12 — Galago
  • Pixel 12 Pro XL — Silverback
  • Pixel 12 Pro — Sasquatch
  • Pixel 12 Pro Fold — Capuchin

Although, to be fair, there is no such thing as a Sasquatch… At least outside of fantasies and conspiracy theory forums/groups. So, the Pixel 12 Pro stands out from the rest when it comes to Google's code-naming scheme.

A peek at Pixel naming traditions



This early leak fits into a broader trend. Pixel 10 devices, expected to launch later this year, are internally named after horses — with names like Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango. The Pixel 11 series, which we expect in 2026, are said to carry bear-inspired codenames — Cubs, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Yogi.

Codenames rarely reflect much about the final product, but they can serve as a clear sign that a company has started work on a certain device. That, and they can sometimes reflect some aspects of each model, like the use of Silverback to address the largest model from the Pixel lineup.

What's more, these codenames offer fans a fun way to track development progress — especially as devices show up in AOSP (Android Open Source Project) builds, Geekbench tests, and future leaks.

Still too early for details, but the leak is credible


It’s far too early for hardware specs, design clues, or software features tied to these codenames, but the leaker Mystic Leaks has a decent track record. While these names may still change before launch, it’s not unusual for Google’s internal testing devices to surface well in advance.

In the meantime, the launch of the Pixel 10 series is expected in mid-to-late August (despite the rescheduled Pixel 10 Superfans event), with several references to its horse-themed codenames already showing up in Google’s own development tools.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
