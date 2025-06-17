Pixel 12 gets its first leak, and it’s all about primates

Pixel 12 codenames





Pixel 12 — Galago

— Galago Pixel 12 Pro XL — Silverback

— Silverback Pixel 12 Pro — Sasquatch

— Sasquatch Pixel 12 Pro Fold — Capuchin





Although, to be fair, there is no such thing as a Sasquatch… At least outside of fantasies and conspiracy theory forums/groups. So, the Pixel 12 Pro stands out from the rest when it comes to Google 's code-naming scheme.



A peek at Pixel naming traditions







This early leak fits into a broader trend. Pixel 10 devices, expected to launch later this year, are internally named after horses — with names like Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango. The Pixel 11 series, which we expect in 2026, are said to carry bear-inspired codenames — Cubs, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Yogi.



What's more, these codenames offer fans a fun way to track development progress — especially as devices show up in AOSP (Android Open Source Project) builds, Geekbench tests, and future leaks.



Codenames rarely reflect much about the final product, but they can serve as a clear sign that a company has started work on a certain device. That, and they can sometimes reflect some aspects of each model, like the use of Silverback to address the largest model from the Pixel lineup.



It’s far too early for hardware specs, design clues, or software features tied to these codenames, but the leaker Mystic Leaks has a decent track record. While these names may still change before launch, it’s not unusual for Google’s internal testing devices to surface well in advance.



In the meantime, the launch of the Pixel 10 series is expected in mid-to-late August (despite the rescheduled Pixel 10 Superfans event ), with several references to its horse-themed codenames already showing up in Google's own development tools.

According to a post shared on Telegram, the upcoming Pixel family will follow a primate theme, continuing Google's tradition of using animals and other thematic naming systems for unreleased Pixel phones.