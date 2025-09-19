Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Why Google still has a shot at iPhone users
iPhone 17 works to rebuild user trust in Apple's products, but Pixel 10 remains a dangerous temptation.
Pixel 10 was Google’s best chance yet to win over iPhone usersEarlier this year, I wrote that the . At that point, the iPhone 17 was not out yet. Now that it is official, Apple has made some overdue changes. The base iPhone finally gets ProMotion, a brighter display, longer battery life with faster charging, and double the base storage, all while staying at the same $799 price point.
The clearest difference when comparing these two phones is the access to a telephoto camera. Apple continues to reserve the telephoto for its Pro models, so the iPhone 17 stays with a main and ultrawide combo. With the Pixel 10, Google went the other way and decided to sacrifice the sensor size of the main and ultrawide cameras to make space for a 5x dedicated telephoto lens.
On our PhoneArena Camera Score, the Pixel 10 landed at 147 points, with very high marks for the main and selfie cameras. Zoom was not quite on par with the Pro models, but at this price, the fact that it is included at all is a big deal. Before the Pixel 10, Samsung was the only other mainstream phone manufacturer that offered one.
Compared to the base iPhone, the Pixel 10 has a more generous camera package, making it awfully appealing to those who look for more flexibility when recording with their phones.
But the iPhone has a trump card of its own. If the telephoto camera is Pixel’s defining strength this year, then the selfie camera is Apple’s. The iPhone 17 replaces the old 12 MP front camera that had not been touched since the iPhone 11 with a new 18 MP one (or at least it defaults to 18 MP, the jury is still out on that).
This makes for an interesting parallel. Apple is improving the part of the phone most people interact with every day, while Google is improving the camera that broadens versatility and creative shooting.
When I first made the argument that the Pixel 10 will steal iPhone users, I pointed to Qi2 magnetic charging as one of the Pixel 10’s potential advantages. This addition means that iPhones have one less feature to make them unique.
The Pixel 10 is the first from the Android world to include magnetic wireless charging. That gives it an obvious advantage compared to its competition, but it also brings down one more wall that kept iPhone users from switching.
In fact, the Pixel 10 is not only compatible with Pixel Snap accessories, but with MagSafe ones too, so you can even use the ones you already have for your iPhone! Google has really outdone itself on this one.
Apple has started rolling out Apple Intelligence with iOS 26. Features like Live Translation and smarter Messages are promising, but in my experience, the iPhone’s AI features don’t work as well as their Google AI counterparts. Not to mention that we are still waiting on the biggest upgrade of them all, Siri 2.0.
Voice Translate during calls is especially impressive on the Pixel, working in real time and even cloning your voice into the language you are translating to. Recorder with summaries, Call Notes, and Smart Voice Typing are also great features that work almost flawlessly on the Pixel.
Apple claims the iPhone 17 can last up to 30 hours of video playback, up from 22 on the iPhone 16. Charging is also faster with Apple’s new 40W adapter, hitting 50 percent in about 20 minutes. Wireless charging remains at 25W with MagSafe and Qi2.
Our Pixel 10 results showed some impressive numbers:
For everyday browsing and video, the Pixel 10 is strong. Its only downfall is when you are gaming, but most people will find its numbers reliable. Apple may hold the advantage once we test the iPhone 17, but the Pixel 10 is not far off in the areas that matter most.
Here Apple clearly has the upper hand. The iPhone 17 doubles the base storage to 256 GB at the same $799. The Pixel 10 still starts at 128 GB, which makes it harder to justify at full price. Many users will want the 256 GB version, which raises the cost. That said, you do get a telephoto camera, which can be much more important than the 256 GB internal storage. After all, you can always get more cloud storage, but you can never install a dedicated telephoto camera on your phone.
I myself find 128 GB enough, provided that I use some kind of cloud storage, and I shoot a lot of video and photos.
Apple has made the iPhone 17 its strongest base model in years. It fixed the display with ProMotion, boosted the cameras, improved battery life, and gave buyers more storage. For most users, it is the most sensible iPhone to get.
In other words, Apple closed some gaps, but Google removed one of the biggest barriers. If you are already curious about leaving iOS, the Pixel 10 still makes the switch practical.
Also read: Pixel 10 review
This is the most complete base iPhone in years. It no longer feels like the model that Apple is intentionally limiting to make you go for the more expensive iPhone Pro. But the Pixel 10 still has some advantages that make it worth considering if you are tempted to switch.
Telephoto at $799
The iPhone might have better video quality, but the Pixel now has high-quality zoom. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Selfie camera: Apple’s big play
The new selfie camera on iPhones can be a game changer for many users. | Image credit — Apple
Qi2 support removes a barrier
Google's biggest play to win over iPhone users. | Image credit — Google
AI features: Apple’s biggest shame in a decade
Something tells me the translation feature that comes with iOS 26 won't be on par with Google's... | Image credit — Apple
Battery life and charging results
Google Pixel 10
( 4970 mAh )
( 4970 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 16m
Ranks #55 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 7m
Browsing
21h
Average is 16h 44m
Video
10h
Average is 10h 6m
Gaming
5h 1m
Average is 10h 4m
Charging speed
30W
Charger
50%
30 min
1h 29m
Full charge
Ranks #104 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Price and storage
Why the Pixel 10 still makes a strong case
