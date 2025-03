Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner

Pixel 10

What makes this possible update even more significant is that everything will reportedly be processed on-device, which is a big win for privacy and security. In essence, Pixel Sense aims to be a more context-aware and personalized version of Google Assistant but exclusive to Pixel devices.AI-powered assistants are undeniably the future and it’s no surprise that Google is pushing hard to stay ahead. After all, it is one of the leaders in AI right now. Plus, its main rival (maybe not when it comes to AI, but in general), Apple , is working on a new Siri that will adapt to users’ interests, learning which topics matter most and evolving over time – similar to Google’s assistant.That said, Google could take the lead in terms of release timing. With theexpected to launch later this year, its AI assistant might arrive well before Apple’s upgraded Siri. According to the latest rumors , we won’t see Siri’s full potential until at least iOS 20, which isn’t expected until 2027.