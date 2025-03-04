Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Google Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Pixel Sense will also have the capability to process media files, including text, images, AI-generated content, and metadata. It will even handle screenshots, similar to Google’s Pixel Screenshots app.
What makes this possible update even more significant is that everything will reportedly be processed on-device, which is a big win for privacy and security. In essence, Pixel Sense aims to be a more context-aware and personalized version of Google Assistant but exclusive to Pixel devices.
AI-powered assistants are undeniably the future and it’s no surprise that Google is pushing hard to stay ahead. After all, it is one of the leaders in AI right now. Plus, its main rival (maybe not when it comes to AI, but in general), Apple, is working on a new Siri that will adapt to users’ interests, learning which topics matter most and evolving over time – similar to Google’s assistant.
Google has already built smart digital assistants that have been quite useful over the years, from Google Assistant to the AI-powered Gemini. But the company has always envisioned something even smarter – a truly context-aware assistant. And it looks like the tech giant isn’t slowing down in its pursuit of that goal.
Originally rumored back in 2023, it looks like Pixie is finally becoming a reality, but with fresh branding. Pixel Sense is designed to be a truly context-aware assistant, using data from various Google services to provide a more personalized and intelligent experience.
According to a new report, the smart assistant Pixie, which was initially rumored to debut with the Pixel 9 lineup but never did, is now expected to arrive with the Pixel 10 under a new name – Pixel Sense.
Originally rumored back in 2023, it looks like Pixie is finally becoming a reality, but with fresh branding. Pixel Sense is designed to be a truly context-aware assistant, using data from various Google services to provide a more personalized and intelligent experience.
Google is reportedly describing Pixel Sense as a way to "get the most personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel." This means it will integrate information from multiple Google apps, including Calendar, Chrome, Contacts, Docs, Files, Gmail, Keep Notes, Maps, Messages, Phone, Photos, Recorder, Screenshots, Wallet, YouTube Music, YouTube, and possibly even an unreleased app called Aurelius.
Right now, you can ask Gemini on Pixel 9 phones to help you find what you are looking for on your phone faster. | Image credit – Google
That said, Google could take the lead in terms of release timing. With the Pixel 10 expected to launch later this year, its AI assistant might arrive well before Apple’s upgraded Siri. According to the latest rumors, we won’t see Siri’s full potential until at least iOS 20, which isn’t expected until 2027.
