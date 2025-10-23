Pixel 10 GPU update confirmed, but major improvements still missing
A driver update might save the Pixel 10’s GPU, or at least buy Google some time.
If you've bought the Pixel 10, or you've been following Google Pixel news since its release, you probably already know about its infamous GPU situation.
If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives in December, and it’s the most likely opportunity for a larger driver refresh. That could be when we finally see the PowerVR v25.1 rollout, though Google’s vague promise leaves room for a less exciting outcome.
Until then, the Pixel 10’s GPU story remains what it has been since launch: fine for casual gaming, frustrating for power users, and still waiting for the big fix.
Google's first completely custom-built chip, the Tensor G5, dropped the Arm’s long-running Mali design for Imagination Technologies’ PowerVR DXT-48-1536 — minus the hardware ray tracing the series can technically support.
While the Pixel 10 had a noticeable improvement over the Pixel 9 series' performance, that came at the cost of unstable sustained performance and higher temperatures. What's more, numerous users were complaining about compatibility issues and stutters, detailing playback issues with GoPro and DJI footage, pointing out PowerVR's troubled driver history.
Thanks to a new report, however, it seems there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Google confirms GPU driver update
In response to Android Authority’s query about the Pixel 10’s Imagination GPU, Google offered the following comment:
We are continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates. For example, the most recent September and October patch releases included driver improvements. In future releases we are planning further GPU driver updates.
But while this is a confirmation that things will get better, it's not exactly what users wanted to hear. The Pixel 10 currently runs driver version 24.3, while Imagination released v25.1 back in August with Android 16 compatibility, Vulkan 1.4 support, and general performance boosts. Google hasn’t rolled out that update yet, and the company isn’t saying when (or if) it will.
The bigger problem is that the Pixel 10’s performance ceiling remains low
It's been a frustrating few months for Pixel 10 Owners, especially after benchmarks showed the Pixel 9 Pro outperforming the Pixel 10 Pro in Vulkan tests. On Reddit, complaints about GPU stability, battery drain, and video playback issues are increasingly common.
But the Pixel 10's GPU issues are not its only problem. There were higher expectations from the Tensor G5 — ones it did not live up to — given that it is built on TSMC's 3nm process, and it's the company's first chip that it had full control over.
For example, while the CPU performance has improved over the Tensor G4, the graphics remain a full tier behind Samsung and Apple. Given the $999 price tag of the Pixel 10 Pro, that gap is getting increasingly hard to justify.
Even with optimizations, the PowerVR chip inside the Pixel 10 Pro is roughly comparable to the Galaxy S23 in gaming performance, which came out two years ago. Driver updates could smooth things out, but they won’t change the hardware's limitations.
What happens next? Possibly the December Pixel Feature Drop
If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives in December, and it's the most likely opportunity for a larger driver refresh. That could be when we finally see the PowerVR v25.1 rollout, though Google's vague promise leaves room for a less exciting outcome.
Until then, the Pixel 10's GPU story remains what it has been since launch: fine for casual gaming, frustrating for power users, and still waiting for the big fix.
