Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Pixel 10 GPU update confirmed, but major improvements still missing

A driver update might save the Pixel 10’s GPU, or at least buy Google some time.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Processors Google Google Pixel
Man holding a green Google Pixel 10 Pro showing its back design.
If you've bought the Pixel 10, or you've been following Google Pixel news since its release, you probably already know about its infamous GPU situation.

Google's first completely custom-built chip, the Tensor G5, dropped the Arm’s long-running Mali design for Imagination Technologies’ PowerVR DXT-48-1536 — minus the hardware ray tracing the series can technically support.

While the Pixel 10 had a noticeable improvement over the Pixel 9 series' performance, that came at the cost of unstable sustained performance and higher temperatures. What's more, numerous users were complaining about compatibility issues and stutters, detailing playback issues with GoPro and DJI footage, pointing out PowerVR's troubled driver history.

Thanks to a new report, however, it seems there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Review: New brains, old clothes

Google confirms GPU driver update



In response to Android Authority’s query about the Pixel 10’s Imagination GPU, Google offered the following comment:

We are continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates. For example, the most recent September and October patch releases included driver improvements. In future releases we are planning further GPU driver updates.

But while this is a confirmation that things will get better, it's not exactly what users wanted to hear. The Pixel 10 currently runs driver version 24.3, while Imagination released v25.1 back in August with Android 16 compatibility, Vulkan 1.4 support, and general performance boosts. Google hasn’t rolled out that update yet, and the company isn’t saying when (or if) it will.

The bigger problem is that the Pixel 10’s performance ceiling remains low


It's been a frustrating few months for Pixel 10 Owners, especially after benchmarks showed the Pixel 9 Pro outperforming the Pixel 10 Pro in Vulkan tests. On Reddit, complaints about GPU stability, battery drain, and video playback issues are increasingly common.

But the Pixel 10's GPU issues are not its only problem. There were higher expectations from the Tensor G5 — ones it did not live up to — given that it is built on TSMC's 3nm process, and it's the company's first chip that it had full control over.

For example, while the CPU performance has improved over the Tensor G4, the graphics remain a full tier behind Samsung and Apple. Given the $999 price tag of the Pixel 10 Pro, that gap is getting increasingly hard to justify.

Recommended Stories

Even with optimizations, the PowerVR chip inside the Pixel 10 Pro is roughly comparable to the Galaxy S23 in gaming performance, which came out two years ago. Driver updates could smooth things out, but they won’t change the hardware's limitations.

3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Google Pixel 10 Pro3426
Google Pixel 9 Pro2548
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra3828
Apple iPhone 15 Pro3628
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Google Pixel 10 Pro2118
Google Pixel 9 Pro1673
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra1951
Apple iPhone 15 Pro2801
View all

Will a driver update be enough to fix the Pixel 10’s GPU problem?

Vote View Result

What happens next? Possibly the December Pixel Feature Drop



If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives in December, and it’s the most likely opportunity for a larger driver refresh. That could be when we finally see the PowerVR v25.1 rollout, though Google’s vague promise leaves room for a less exciting outcome.

Until then, the Pixel 10’s GPU story remains what it has been since launch: fine for casual gaming, frustrating for power users, and still waiting for the big fix.

Pixel 10 GPU update confirmed, but major improvements still missing

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless