Pixel 10 GPU update confirmed, but major improvements still missing





Google's first completely custom-built chip, the Tensor G5, dropped the Arm’s long-running Mali design for Imagination Technologies’ PowerVR DXT-48-1536 — minus the hardware ray tracing the series can technically support.





Pixel 10 had a noticeable improvement over the While thehad a noticeable improvement over the Pixel 9 series' performance, that came at the cost of unstable sustained performance and higher temperatures. What's more, numerous users were complaining about compatibility issues and stutters, detailing playback issues with GoPro and DJI footage, pointing out PowerVR's troubled driver history.





Thanks to a new report, however, it seems there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.









Google confirms GPU driver update













exactly what users wanted to hear. The Pixel 10 currently runs driver version 24.3, while Imagination released v25.1 back in August with But while this is a confirmation that things will get better, it's notwhat users wanted to hear. Thecurrently runs driver version 24.3, while Imagination released v25.1 back in August with Android 16 compatibility, Vulkan 1.4 support, and general performance boosts. Google hasn’t rolled out that update yet, and the company isn’t saying when (or if) it will.





The bigger problem is that the Pixel 10’s performance ceiling remains low









But the Pixel 10 's GPU issues are not its only problem. There were higher expectations from the Tensor G5 — ones it did not live up to — given that it is built on TSMC's 3nm process, and it's the company's first chip that it had full control over.





Pixel 10 Pro , that gap is getting increasingly hard to justify.



Recommended Stories Even with optimizations, the PowerVR chip inside the Pixel 10 Pro is roughly comparable to the For example, while the CPU performance has improved over the Tensor G4, the graphics remain a full tier behind Samsung and Apple. Given the $999 price tag of the, that gap is getting increasingly hard to justify.Even with optimizations, the PowerVR chip inside theis roughly comparable to the Galaxy S23 in gaming performance, which came out two years ago. Driver updates could smooth things out, but they won’t change the hardware's limitations.





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 3426 Google Pixel 9 Pro 2548 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3628 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 2118 Google Pixel 9 Pro 1673 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2801 View all





What happens next? Possibly the December Pixel Feature Drop



If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives in December, and it’s the most likely opportunity for a larger driver refresh. That could be when we finally see the PowerVR v25.1 rollout, though Google’s vague promise leaves room for a less exciting outcome.



Until then, the Pixel 10 ’s GPU story remains what it has been since launch: fine for casual gaming, frustrating for power users, and still waiting for the big fix. If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the next Pixel Feature Drop arrives in December, and it’s the most likely opportunity for a larger driver refresh. That could be when we finally see the PowerVR v25.1 rollout, though Google’s vague promise leaves room for a less exciting outcome.Until then, the’s GPU story remains what it has been since launch: fine for casual gaming, frustrating for power users, and still waiting for the big fix.







