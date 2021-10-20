Pinterest is redesigning its home feed to emulate TikTok

Pinterest is redesigning its home feed to emulate TikTok0
One of the changes is a redesign of the home feed, and the introduction of a new tab called “Watch.” The home feed will be now divided into two separate tabs - the familiar “Browse” grid of Pins, and the aforementioned “Watch”, which brings TikTok-like vertical video format to the platform.
There’s yet another TikTok-inspired new feature called “Takes” which will allow users to respond to other creators' Idea Pins with ones of their own. Pinterest is also launching a new Creator Rewards program, which is basically a way for creators to earn money if they meet certain engagement goals.