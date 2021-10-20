Pinterest is redesigning its home feed to emulate TikTok

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Pinterest is trying to get more creators to its platform with a set of new creator-focused features that the company showed on Wednesday during the “Creator Festival” event.One of the changes is a redesign of the home feed, and the introduction of a new tab called “Watch.” The home feed will be now divided into two separate tabs - the familiar “Browse” grid of Pins, and the aforementioned “Watch”, which brings TikTok-like vertical video format to the platform.For the moment, this new tab is filled with “Idea Pins”, another feature that Pinterest borrowed from TikTok earlier this year. Idea Pins are first-person videos published by creators, and they often feature narration or text overlays.