Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
iOS Android Apps

Pinterest is redesigning its home feed to emulate TikTok

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Pinterest is redesigning its home feed to emulate TikTok
Pinterest is trying to get more creators to its platform with a set of new creator-focused features that the company showed on Wednesday during the “Creator Festival” event.

One of the changes is a redesign of the home feed, and the introduction of a new tab called “Watch.” The home feed will be now divided into two separate tabs - the familiar “Browse” grid of Pins, and the aforementioned “Watch”, which brings TikTok-like vertical video format to the platform.

For the moment, this new tab is filled with “Idea Pins”, another feature that Pinterest borrowed from TikTok earlier this year. Idea Pins are first-person videos published by creators, and they often feature narration or text overlays.


There’s yet another TikTok-inspired new feature called “Takes” which will allow users to respond to other creators' Idea Pins with ones of their own. Pinterest is also launching a new Creator Rewards program, which is basically a way for creators to earn money if they meet certain engagement goals.

Read More:
Pinterest now available for Android, Apple iPad
Update to Pinterest makes shopping on the app a "snap"
Pinterest app breaks its download records as iPhone users look for iOS 14 widgets inspiration

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
by Alan Friedman,  1
All treat, no trick: T-Mobile expands its 5G coverage again and is giving away 10 free 5G phones
Facebook might change its name next week and rebrand
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Facebook might change its name next week and rebrand
Smartphones could fuel the next gold rush era thanks to this new technology
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Smartphones could fuel the next gold rush era thanks to this new technology
Apple's AR/VR headset will begin production a year from now
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple's AR/VR headset will begin production a year from now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy A73 may come with a Chinese OLED screen
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy A73 may come with a Chinese OLED screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless