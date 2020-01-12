Second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon
Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories unit is its fastest-growing division. And we are pretty sure that it isn't because of the HomePod smart speaker. Part of the reason for the strong Wearables growth is the demand for the Apple Watch. But there is also another sizzling hot product in this segment and that is the Apple AirPods. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds were first available for reservations in December 2016 and sales took off.
Later last year, Apple introduced a "Pro" version of the AirPods, but we are focusing on the second-gen model for now because that is the version that is being offered for sale by Amazon. Normally priced at $159 for the variant with the regular charging case, Amazon will sell it to you for $129. This is a $30 or 19% discount. And if you want to roll the dice, a successful application for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will strip another $70 off the price of the accessory taking it down to $59!
If you don't mind not being able to charge your AirPods wirelessly, this is a decent deal. If you bought one of the 2019 iPhone models and want to reward yourself with the purchase of an accessory for the handset, you might want to consider taking Amazon up on this offer.
