Accessories iOS Apple Deals

Second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 12, 2020, 4:58 PM
Second generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon
Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories unit is its fastest-growing division. And we are pretty sure that it isn't because of the HomePod smart speaker. Part of the reason for the strong Wearables growth is the demand for the Apple Watch. But there is also another sizzling hot product in this segment and that is the Apple AirPods. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds were first available for reservations in December 2016 and sales took off.

Last March, a second-generation version of the accessory was released with some changes. Apple upgraded the Bluetooth connectivity chip from the W1 to the H1 which resulted in a 50% hike in talk time (although not in listening time) and also made switching between devices a seamless experience. And the H1 also brought with it an "Always-on" Siri feature that can awaken the virtual assistant with the words "Hey, Siri."

Later last year, Apple introduced a "Pro" version of the AirPods, but we are focusing on the second-gen model for now because that is the version that is being offered for sale by Amazon. Normally priced at $159 for the variant with the regular charging case, Amazon will sell it to you for $129. This is a $30 or 19% discount. And if you want to roll the dice, a successful application for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will strip another $70 off the price of the accessory taking it down to $59!


If you don't mind not being able to charge your AirPods wirelessly, this is a decent deal. If you bought one of the 2019 iPhone models and want to reward yourself with the purchase of an accessory for the handset, you might want to consider taking Amazon up on this offer.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$150
pixel-4-on-sale-at-best-buy-and-amazon
Take $150 off the Pixel 4 series at Best Buy and snag a $200 gift card
sony-xperia-5-deals-best-buy-b-h-photo-video
Check out these cool deals on the triple camera Sony Xperia 5 powerhouse
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-deals-discounts-e-gift-cards
Best Buy and B&H are bundling cool Pixel 4/4 XL discounts with sweet e-gift cards
-$205
fossil-sport-smartwatch-deals-two-sizes-many-colors
Fossil Sport smartwatch gets massive price cut in two sizes and many colors
-$62
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-woot-deal-brand-new-condition
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is cheaper than ever (brand-new)
-$80
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-ebay-deal-1-year-warranty
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores all-time high discount with 1-year warranty

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless