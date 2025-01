Pebble is bringing back its e-ink smartwatch, adding some fun improvements

Pebble Time | Image credit: Pebble

Fortunately, manufacturing hardware for a smartwatch like Pebble has become cheaper over the years, so the only challenge remaining was the software it would run on the new smartwatch. The original wearable device was powered by PebbleOS, an ecosystem that took Pebble’s engineers more than 4 years to develop, but that operating system was sold along with the IP.Thankfully, the folks over at Google have agreed to open source PebbleOS, and after working on it last year, the source code for Pebble OS is now available at Github, thus making the revival of the Pebble smartwatch much easier.In a long blog post , Migicovsky explains that he and a small team will be “diving back in the world of hardware to bring Pebble back.” This time around he promises to keep things simple. The next Pebble smartwatch will have the same specs and features as the original, “though with some fun new stuff as well.”